Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Oct 17, 2012 | 1:35pm BST

Pretty in pink

<p>First lady Michelle Obama and Ann Romney, during the presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

First lady Michelle Obama and Ann Romney, during the presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

First lady Michelle Obama and Ann Romney, during the presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
1 / 10
<p>Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at the end of his second presidential campaign debate with President Obama in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at the end of his second presidential campaign debate with President Obama in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at the end of his second presidential campaign debate with President Obama in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
2 / 10
<p>First lady Michelle Obama in the audience before the second presidential debate between President Obama and Mitt Romney in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

First lady Michelle Obama in the audience before the second presidential debate between President Obama and Mitt Romney in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

First lady Michelle Obama in the audience before the second presidential debate between President Obama and Mitt Romney in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 10
<p>Ann Romney smiles next to her son Matt prior to the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Ann Romney smiles next to her son Matt prior to the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Ann Romney smiles next to her son Matt prior to the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
4 / 10
<p>President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the conclusion of his debate against Mitt Romney in the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool </p>

President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the conclusion of his debate against Mitt Romney in the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the conclusion of his debate against Mitt Romney in the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool

Close
5 / 10
<p>President Obama embraces first lady Michelle Obama after the conclusion of the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

President Obama embraces first lady Michelle Obama after the conclusion of the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

President Obama embraces first lady Michelle Obama after the conclusion of the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
6 / 10
<p>Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at the conclusion of the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL </p>

Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at the conclusion of the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at the conclusion of the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL

Close
7 / 10
<p>Ann Romney in the audience before the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Ann Romney in the audience before the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Ann Romney in the audience before the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
8 / 10
<p>President Obama and first lady Michelle talk with members of the audience after the conclusion of the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

President Obama and first lady Michelle talk with members of the audience after the conclusion of the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

President Obama and first lady Michelle talk with members of the audience after the conclusion of the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
9 / 10
<p>Mitt Romney stands with his wife Ann at the conclusion of his debate with President Obama in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

Mitt Romney stands with his wife Ann at the conclusion of his debate with President Obama in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Mitt Romney stands with his wife Ann at the conclusion of his debate with President Obama in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
High wire workers

High wire workers

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick