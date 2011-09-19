Primetime Emmy Awards
Actress Melissa McCarthy kisses her Emmy award after winning outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Mike & Molly" backstage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Julianna Margulies holds her Emmy award backstage after winning for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "The Good Wife," at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jessica Pare and Jon Hamm from "Mad Men" pose backstage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
British actress Kate Winslet holds her Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie "Mildred Pierce" as she gets a kiss from Australian co-star Guy Pearce who won outstanding supporting actor for the same series at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Comedy troupe "The Lonely Island" performs at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Elisabeth Moss (C) hugs executive producer Matthew Weiner after he accepted the award for outstanding drama series for "Mad Men" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Writer Julian Fellowes accepts the award for outstanding miniseries or movie for "Downtown Abbey," at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Michael Bolton (C) performs with comedy troupe "The Lonely Island" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kate Winslet reacts after winning the Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for "Mildred Pierce" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Martin Scorsese holds his Emmy award for outstanding directing for a drama series for the pilot of "Boardwalk Empire" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The cast of the new TV series "Charlie's Angels" (L-R) Minka Kelly, Annie Ilonzeh and Rachael Taylor, with Drew Barrymore (R) present the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series to Kyle Chandler at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Minka Kelly presents the Emmy award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series to actor Kyle Chandler for television series "Friday Night Lights" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Margo Martindale kisses her Emmy award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "Justified" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Peter Dinklage accepts the Emmy award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for "Game of Thrones" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Lonely Island perform at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Writer Jason Katims accepts the Emmy for outstanding writing in a drama series for "Friday Night Lights" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jon Cryer (L) and Ashton Kutcher from "Two and a Half Men" present the outstanding writing in a drama series award to Jason Katims for "Friday Night Lights" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Scottish actor Alan Cumming arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jon Stewart accepts the Emmy award for outstanding variety, music or comedy series for "The Jon Stewart Show" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Akon (C) performs with comedy troupe "The Lonely Island" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenter Charlie Sheen takes the stage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jim Parsons (front L) from television series "The Big Bang Theory" accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series from presenter Charlie Sheen (front R) at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Jane Lynch performs the opening number at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Jimmy Fallon fight over an acceptance speech in Fallon's pocket at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Melissa McCarthy accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Mike & Molly" from presenter Rob Lowe (2nd R) and fellow nominee Martha Plimpton (L) at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Peter Dinklage from television series "Game of Thrones" and wife Erica arrive at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons from "Top Chef" arrive at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Sarah Hyland from "Modern Family" poses with boyfriend Matt Prokop as she arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Rico Rodriguez from television series "Modern Family" poses at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Maria Bello from "Prime Suspect" arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Hugh Laurie from "House" arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Jeremy Piven (R) from the television series "Entourage" poses with an unidentified woman as he arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Christina Hendricks from "Mad Men" arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ryan Seacrest broadcasts from the red carpet at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A cue card is held up for host Ryan Seacrest during arrivals at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
