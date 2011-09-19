" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Primetime Emmy Awards

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Melissa McCarthy kisses her Emmy award after winning outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Mike & Molly" backstage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Melissa McCarthy kisses her Emmy award after winning outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Mike & Molly" backstage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Julianna Margulies holds her Emmy award backstage after winning for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "The Good Wife," at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Julianna Margulies holds her Emmy award backstage after winning for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "The Good Wife," at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Jessica Pare and Jon Hamm from "Mad Men" pose backstage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 19, 2011

Jessica Pare and Jon Hamm from "Mad Men" pose backstage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

British actress Kate Winslet holds her Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie "Mildred Pierce" as she gets a kiss from Australian co-star Guy Pearce who won outstanding supporting actor for the same series at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 19, 2011

British actress Kate Winslet holds her Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie "Mildred Pierce" as she gets a kiss from Australian co-star Guy Pearce who won outstanding supporting actor for the same series at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Comedy troupe "The Lonely Island" performs at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 19, 2011

Comedy troupe "The Lonely Island" performs at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Elisabeth Moss (C) hugs executive producer Matthew Weiner after he accepted the award for outstanding drama series for "Mad Men" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Elisabeth Moss (C) hugs executive producer Matthew Weiner after he accepted the award for outstanding drama series for "Mad Men" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Writer Julian Fellowes accepts the award for outstanding miniseries or movie for "Downtown Abbey," at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 19, 2011

Writer Julian Fellowes accepts the award for outstanding miniseries or movie for "Downtown Abbey," at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Singer Michael Bolton (C) performs with comedy troupe "The Lonely Island" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 19, 2011

Singer Michael Bolton (C) performs with comedy troupe "The Lonely Island" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Kate Winslet reacts after winning the Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for "Mildred Pierce" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Kate Winslet reacts after winning the Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for "Mildred Pierce" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Director Martin Scorsese holds his Emmy award for outstanding directing for a drama series for the pilot of "Boardwalk Empire" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 19, 2011

Director Martin Scorsese holds his Emmy award for outstanding directing for a drama series for the pilot of "Boardwalk Empire" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

The cast of the new TV series "Charlie's Angels" (L-R) Minka Kelly, Annie Ilonzeh and Rachael Taylor, with Drew Barrymore (R) present the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series to Kyle Chandler at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 19, 2011

The cast of the new TV series "Charlie's Angels" (L-R) Minka Kelly, Annie Ilonzeh and Rachael Taylor, with Drew Barrymore (R) present the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series to Kyle Chandler at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Minka Kelly presents the Emmy award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series to actor Kyle Chandler for television series "Friday Night Lights" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Minka Kelly presents the Emmy award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series to actor Kyle Chandler for television series "Friday Night Lights" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Margo Martindale kisses her Emmy award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "Justified" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Margo Martindale kisses her Emmy award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "Justified" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Actor Peter Dinklage accepts the Emmy award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for "Game of Thrones" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actor Peter Dinklage accepts the Emmy award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for "Game of Thrones" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

The Lonely Island perform at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 19, 2011

The Lonely Island perform at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Writer Jason Katims accepts the Emmy for outstanding writing in a drama series for "Friday Night Lights" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 19, 2011

Writer Jason Katims accepts the Emmy for outstanding writing in a drama series for "Friday Night Lights" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Jon Cryer (L) and Ashton Kutcher from "Two and a Half Men" present the outstanding writing in a drama series award to Jason Katims for "Friday Night Lights" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 19, 2011

Jon Cryer (L) and Ashton Kutcher from "Two and a Half Men" present the outstanding writing in a drama series award to Jason Katims for "Friday Night Lights" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Scottish actor Alan Cumming arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, September 19, 2011

Scottish actor Alan Cumming arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
18 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Jon Stewart accepts the Emmy award for outstanding variety, music or comedy series for "The Jon Stewart Show" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 19, 2011

Jon Stewart accepts the Emmy award for outstanding variety, music or comedy series for "The Jon Stewart Show" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Singer Akon (C) performs with comedy troupe "The Lonely Island" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 19, 2011

Singer Akon (C) performs with comedy troupe "The Lonely Island" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Presenter Charlie Sheen takes the stage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 19, 2011

Presenter Charlie Sheen takes the stage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Actor Jim Parsons (front L) from television series "The Big Bang Theory" accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series from presenter Charlie Sheen (front R) at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actor Jim Parsons (front L) from television series "The Big Bang Theory" accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series from presenter Charlie Sheen (front R) at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Host Jane Lynch performs the opening number at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 19, 2011

Host Jane Lynch performs the opening number at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Presenters Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Jimmy Fallon fight over an acceptance speech in Fallon's pocket at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 19, 2011

Presenters Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Jimmy Fallon fight over an acceptance speech in Fallon's pocket at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Melissa McCarthy accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Mike & Molly" from presenter Rob Lowe (2nd R) and fellow nominee Martha Plimpton (L) at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Melissa McCarthy accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Mike & Molly" from presenter Rob Lowe (2nd R) and fellow nominee Martha Plimpton (L) at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Actor Peter Dinklage from television series "Game of Thrones" and wife Erica arrive at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actor Peter Dinklage from television series "Game of Thrones" and wife Erica arrive at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
26 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons from "Top Chef" arrive at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, September 19, 2011

Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons from "Top Chef" arrive at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
27 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Sarah Hyland from "Modern Family" poses with boyfriend Matt Prokop as she arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Sarah Hyland from "Modern Family" poses with boyfriend Matt Prokop as she arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
28 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Actor Rico Rodriguez from television series "Modern Family" poses at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actor Rico Rodriguez from television series "Modern Family" poses at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
29 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Maria Bello from "Prime Suspect" arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Maria Bello from "Prime Suspect" arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
30 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Actor Hugh Laurie from "House" arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actor Hugh Laurie from "House" arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
31 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Actor Jeremy Piven (R) from the television series "Entourage" poses with an unidentified woman as he arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actor Jeremy Piven (R) from the television series "Entourage" poses with an unidentified woman as he arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
32 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Christina Hendricks from "Mad Men" arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Christina Hendricks from "Mad Men" arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
33 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

Ryan Seacrest broadcasts from the red carpet at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, September 19, 2011

Ryan Seacrest broadcasts from the red carpet at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
34 / 35
Monday, September 19, 2011

A cue card is held up for host Ryan Seacrest during arrivals at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, September 19, 2011

A cue card is held up for host Ryan Seacrest during arrivals at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
35 / 35

Primetime Emmy Awards

Primetime Emmy Awards Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Emmy after parties

Emmy after parties
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

8:51pm GMT

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

8:30pm GMT

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

7:50pm GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

6:10pm GMT

Eagle vs drone

All Collections

Eagle vs drone

5:35pm GMT

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

All Collections

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

5:10pm GMT

Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway

All Collections

Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway

5:10pm GMT

Venezuela's signs of crisis

All Collections

Venezuela's signs of crisis

4:45pm GMT

View More Slideshows »