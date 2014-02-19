Prince Charles joins sword dance
Prince Charles joining members of the Saudi royal family for the traditional ‘Arda’ dance, at the Janadriya culture festival in Der'iya, Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/ Fayez Nureldine
Prince Charles, wearing a traditional Saudi uniform, dances with a sword in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayez Nureldine
Saudi princes participate in a traditional Saudi dance in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayez Nureldine/Pool
Prince Charles during the ''Arda" in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayez Nureldine/Pool
Prince Charles dances in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayez Nureldine
Prince Charles dances with Saudi's second deputy Prime Minister Mugren bin Abdulaziz (L) and Prince Waleed bin Talal (C) in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayez Nureldine/Pool
A Saudi prince during the "Arda" in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayez Nureldine/Pool
Prince Charles with Saudi's second deputy Prime Minister Mugren bin Abdulaziz (bottom L) at the end of the ''Arda" in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayez Nureldine/Pool
Saudi royal guards on duty in front of portraits of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz (R), Crown Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz (C) and second deputy Prime Minister Muqrin bin Abdulaziz during the "Arda" in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayez...more
