Pictures | Wed Feb 19, 2014 | 3:40pm GMT

Prince Charles joins sword dance

<p>Prince Charles joining members of the Saudi royal family for the traditional &lsquo;Arda&rsquo; dance, at the Janadriya culture festival in Der'iya, Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/ Fayez Nureldine</p>

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

<p>Prince Charles, wearing a traditional Saudi uniform, dances with a sword in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayez Nureldine</p>

<p>Saudi princes participate in a traditional Saudi dance in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayez Nureldine/Pool</p>

<p>Prince Charles during the ''Arda" in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayez Nureldine/Pool</p>

<p>Prince Charles dances in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayez Nureldine</p>

<p>Prince Charles dances with Saudi's second deputy Prime Minister Mugren bin Abdulaziz (L) and Prince Waleed bin Talal (C) in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayez Nureldine/Pool</p>

<p>A Saudi prince during the "Arda" in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayez Nureldine/Pool</p>

<p>Prince Charles with Saudi's second deputy Prime Minister Mugren bin Abdulaziz (bottom L) at the end of the ''Arda" in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayez Nureldine/Pool</p>

<p>Saudi royal guards on duty in front of portraits of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz (R), Crown Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz (C) and second deputy Prime Minister Muqrin bin Abdulaziz during the "Arda" in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayez Nureldine/Pool</p>

