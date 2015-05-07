Prince Harry leaves Oz

Britain's Prince Harry greets well-wishers as he holds a toy koala given to him during a visit to Sydney's Opera House in Australia, May 7, 2015. Harry is ending a month-long attachment with the Australian Defence Force before beginning a week-long...more

Britain's Prince Harry greets well-wishers as he holds a toy koala given to him during a visit to Sydney's Opera House in Australia, May 7, 2015. Harry is ending a month-long attachment with the Australian Defence Force before beginning a week-long tour of New Zealand. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close