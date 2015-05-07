Edition:
Pictures | Thu May 7, 2015 | 4:36pm BST

Prince Harry leaves Oz

Britain's Prince Harry greets well-wishers as he holds a toy koala given to him during a visit to Sydney's Opera House in Australia, May 7, 2015. Harry is ending a month-long attachment with the Australian Defence Force before beginning a week-long tour of New Zealand. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Britain's Prince Harry speaks with Sydney resident Daphne Dunne as he meets wellwishers during a visit to Sydney's Opera House in Australia, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dean Lewins/POOL

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Victoria Mcrae waits to meet Britain's Prince Harry during his visit to Sydney's Opera House in Australia, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dean Lewins/POOL

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Britain's Prince Harry receives a kiss from Victoria Mcrae carrying a 'Marry Me' banner during his visit to Sydney's Opera House in Australia, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dean Lewins/POOL

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Britain's Prince Harry greets wellwishers during a visit to Sydney's Opera House in Australia, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dean Lewins/POOL

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Britain's Prince Harry meets wellwishers during a visit to Sydney's Opera House in Australia, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dean Lewins/POOL

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Wellwishers wait to meet Britain's Prince Harry during his visit to Sydney's Opera House in Australia, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dean Lewins/POOL

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Britain's Prince Harry speaks to children from St Mary's South Public School during a visit to Sydney's Opera House in Australia, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dean Lewins/POOL

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Britain's Prince Harry receives a toy koala from Sydney resident Anne Woods during a visit to Sydney's Opera House in Australia, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dean Lewins/POOL

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Britain's Prince Harry waves to wellwishers during a visit to Sydney's Opera House in Australia, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dean Lewins/POOL

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
