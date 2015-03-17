Prince Harry the soldier

Prince Harry directs an Afghan man around a British Army cordon, with the help of an Afghan interpreter, in the desert in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan February 21, 2008. "I am very pleased that his first taste of civilian life later this...more

Prince Harry directs an Afghan man around a British Army cordon, with the help of an Afghan interpreter, in the desert in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan February 21, 2008. "I am very pleased that his first taste of civilian life later this year will involve a new role in support of our injured servicemen and women," said General Nicholas Carter, Chief of Britain's General Staff. "He has raised their profile through the care he has shown them and they admire him hugely," he said. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

