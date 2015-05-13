Edition:
United Kingdom
Prince Harry visits New Zealand

Prince Harry performs the haka with soldiers from the 1st New Zealand Brigade during his visit to Linton Military Camp near Palmerston North, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Prince Harry plays touch rugby with children from Linton camp school during his visit to Linton Military Camp near Palmerston North, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Prince Harry hongis with Kairanga kapa haka group performer Riria Arapere during his visit to Linton Military Camp near Palmerston North, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Mitchell/POOL

Britain's Prince Harry prepares to drive an LAV (light armoured vehicle) during his visit to Linton Military Camp near Palmerston North, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Britain's Prince Harry meets with army nurses during his visit to Linton Military Camp near Palmerston North, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Mitchell/POOL

Britain's Prince Harry talks to children from Linton base school during his visit to Linton Military Camp near Palmerston North, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Britain's Prince Harry performs the haka with soldiers from the 1st New Zealand Brigade during his visit to Linton Military Camp near Palmerston North, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Britain's Prince Harry waves from a helicopter as he leaves Linton Military Camp near Palmerston North, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Britain's Prince Harry talks to children after he played touch rugby during his visit to Linton Military Camp near Palmerston North, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Britain's Prince Harry observes a bicycle repair station during a visit to the University of Canterbury Student Volunteer Army in Christchurch, New Zealand May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Martin Hunter/Pool

Britain's Prince Harry drives an ATV (all terrain vehicle) during his visit to Linton Military Camp near Palmerston North, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

A boy holds a hand-made poster as Britain's Prince Harry meets members of the public during a walkabout tour of Christchurch's city mall in New Zealand, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/ Iain McGregor/POOL

Britain's Prince Harry hands out cupcakes during a visit to the University of Canterbury Student Volunteer Army in Christchurch, New Zealand May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Martin Hunter/Pool

Britain's Prince Harry views a spire that fell from Christ Church Cathedral during a tour of 'Quake City' museum in Christchurch, New Zealand, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/ Iain McGregor/POOL

Britain's Prince Harry meets members of the public during his visit to the National War memorial in Wellington May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Britain's Prince Harry pays respect at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at the National War memorial in Wellington, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

