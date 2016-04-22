Prince: 1958-2016
Prince performs during the halftime show of the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Florida February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Prince performs during his 'Diamonds and Pearls Tour' at the Earl's Court Arena in London, Britain, June 15, 1992. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Prince performs for members of the news media in Miami Beach, Florida, February 1, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Prince performs in a surprise appearance on the "American Idol" television show finale at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, May 24, 2006. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Prince performs at the Hop Farm Festival near Paddock Wood, southern England July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Prince attends the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Staples Center in Los Angeles December 25, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Prince performs for the media in Miami Beach, Florida, February 1, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Prince performs on stage at Yas Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jumana El-Heloueh
Prince performs during his 'Diamonds and Pearls Tour' at the Earl's Court Arena in London, Britain, June 15, 1992. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Prince, who was presented the Vanguard Award, performs during the 36th NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion Los Angeles March 19, 2005. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Prince performs at the Brit Awards, at Earls Court in London February 24, 1997. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Prince performs to a capacity audience at Wembley Arena in London, March 3, 1995. REUTERS/Simon Kreitem
Jorge Drexler greets Prince after winning best original song for "Al Otro Lado Del Rio" at the 77th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Prince gestures after posing for photographers at the 28th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, February 8, 1997. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Prince is seen in a publicity photograph, July 29, 1998. REUTERS/Handout
Prince arrives for the premiere of the movie, "Everyone Says I Love You," in New York January 9, 1997. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
Prince performs during the halftime show of the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Florida, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Kyle Carter
Prince performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Prince gives his acceptance speech after being named Male Artist of the Decade at the 14th annual Soul Train Music Awards March 4, 2000. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Prince and his then-wife Manuela Testolini arrive at the 77th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Blake MM
Prince performs during the halftime show of the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Florida, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Prince performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Prince presents actress Halle Berry with the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for "Frankie & Alice" at the 42nd Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The silhouette of Prince is visible above fans as he performs during the halftime show of the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami, Florida February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Prince performs on stage at Yas Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jumana El-Heloueh
