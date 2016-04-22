Edition:
Fri Apr 22, 2016

Prince: 1958-2016

Prince performs during the halftime show of the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Florida February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Prince performs during the halftime show of the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Florida February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2007
Prince performs during the halftime show of the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Florida February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Prince performs during his 'Diamonds and Pearls Tour' at the Earl's Court Arena in London, Britain, June 15, 1992. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Prince performs during his 'Diamonds and Pearls Tour' at the Earl's Court Arena in London, Britain, June 15, 1992. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Prince performs during his 'Diamonds and Pearls Tour' at the Earl's Court Arena in London, Britain, June 15, 1992. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Prince performs for members of the news media in Miami Beach, Florida, February 1, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Prince performs for members of the news media in Miami Beach, Florida, February 1, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Prince performs for members of the news media in Miami Beach, Florida, February 1, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Prince performs in a surprise appearance on the "American Idol" television show finale at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, May 24, 2006. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Prince performs in a surprise appearance on the "American Idol" television show finale at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, May 24, 2006. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Prince performs in a surprise appearance on the "American Idol" television show finale at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, May 24, 2006. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Prince performs at the Hop Farm Festival near Paddock Wood, southern England July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Prince performs at the Hop Farm Festival near Paddock Wood, southern England July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2011
Prince performs at the Hop Farm Festival near Paddock Wood, southern England July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Prince attends the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Staples Center in Los Angeles December 25, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Prince attends the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Staples Center in Los Angeles December 25, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Friday, December 26, 2008
Prince attends the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Staples Center in Los Angeles December 25, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Prince performs for the media in Miami Beach, Florida, February 1, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Prince performs for the media in Miami Beach, Florida, February 1, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 02, 2007
Prince performs for the media in Miami Beach, Florida, February 1, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Prince performs on stage at Yas Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jumana El-Heloueh

Prince performs on stage at Yas Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jumana El-Heloueh

Reuters / Sunday, November 14, 2010
Prince performs on stage at Yas Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jumana El-Heloueh
Prince performs during his 'Diamonds and Pearls Tour' at the Earl's Court Arena in London, Britain, June 15, 1992. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Prince performs during his 'Diamonds and Pearls Tour' at the Earl's Court Arena in London, Britain, June 15, 1992. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Prince performs during his 'Diamonds and Pearls Tour' at the Earl's Court Arena in London, Britain, June 15, 1992. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Prince, who was presented the Vanguard Award, performs during the 36th NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion Los Angeles March 19, 2005. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Prince, who was presented the Vanguard Award, performs during the 36th NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion Los Angeles March 19, 2005. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
Prince, who was presented the Vanguard Award, performs during the 36th NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion Los Angeles March 19, 2005. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Prince performs at the Brit Awards, at Earls Court in London February 24, 1997. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Prince performs at the Brit Awards, at Earls Court in London February 24, 1997. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2006
Prince performs at the Brit Awards, at Earls Court in London February 24, 1997. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Prince performs to a capacity audience at Wembley Arena in London, March 3, 1995. REUTERS/Simon Kreitem

Prince performs to a capacity audience at Wembley Arena in London, March 3, 1995. REUTERS/Simon Kreitem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Prince performs to a capacity audience at Wembley Arena in London, March 3, 1995. REUTERS/Simon Kreitem
Jorge Drexler greets Prince after winning best original song for "Al Otro Lado Del Rio" at the 77th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Jorge Drexler greets Prince after winning best original song for "Al Otro Lado Del Rio" at the 77th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Jorge Drexler greets Prince after winning best original song for "Al Otro Lado Del Rio" at the 77th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Prince gestures after posing for photographers at the 28th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, February 8, 1997. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Prince gestures after posing for photographers at the 28th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, February 8, 1997. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2009
Prince gestures after posing for photographers at the 28th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, February 8, 1997. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Prince is seen in a publicity photograph, July 29, 1998. REUTERS/Handout

Prince is seen in a publicity photograph, July 29, 1998. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Prince is seen in a publicity photograph, July 29, 1998. REUTERS/Handout
Prince arrives for the premiere of the movie, "Everyone Says I Love You," in New York January 9, 1997. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Prince arrives for the premiere of the movie, "Everyone Says I Love You," in New York January 9, 1997. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2009
Prince arrives for the premiere of the movie, "Everyone Says I Love You," in New York January 9, 1997. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
Prince performs during the halftime show of the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Florida, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Kyle Carter

Prince performs during the halftime show of the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Florida, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Kyle Carter

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2007
Prince performs during the halftime show of the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Florida, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Kyle Carter
Prince performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Prince performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2013
Prince performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Prince gives his acceptance speech after being named Male Artist of the Decade at the 14th annual Soul Train Music Awards March 4, 2000. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Prince gives his acceptance speech after being named Male Artist of the Decade at the 14th annual Soul Train Music Awards March 4, 2000. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2009
Prince gives his acceptance speech after being named Male Artist of the Decade at the 14th annual Soul Train Music Awards March 4, 2000. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Prince and his then-wife Manuela Testolini arrive at the 77th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Blake MM

Prince and his then-wife Manuela Testolini arrive at the 77th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Blake MM

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Prince and his then-wife Manuela Testolini arrive at the 77th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Blake MM
Prince performs during the halftime show of the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Florida, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Prince performs during the halftime show of the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Florida, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2007
Prince performs during the halftime show of the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Florida, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Prince performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Prince performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2013
Prince performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Prince presents actress Halle Berry with the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for "Frankie & Alice" at the 42nd Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Prince presents actress Halle Berry with the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for "Frankie & Alice" at the 42nd Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2011
Prince presents actress Halle Berry with the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for "Frankie & Alice" at the 42nd Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The silhouette of Prince is visible above fans as he performs during the halftime show of the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami, Florida February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

The silhouette of Prince is visible above fans as he performs during the halftime show of the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami, Florida February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2007
The silhouette of Prince is visible above fans as he performs during the halftime show of the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami, Florida February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Prince performs on stage at Yas Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jumana El-Heloueh

Prince performs on stage at Yas Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jumana El-Heloueh

Reuters / Sunday, November 14, 2010
Prince performs on stage at Yas Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jumana El-Heloueh
