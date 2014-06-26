Prison fight club
Thai prisoner Chanmansuk P.U Suphap (R) kicks Mnajande Msidmata of Myanmar during their fight in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai prisoner Sarayuthlek P.U Suphap kisses his son during his fight in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Stuart Chai-Yai Gym of Scotland has blood dripping down his face after his fight with Thai prisoner Sarayuthlek P. U Suphap in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai prisoner Sarayuthlek P.U Suphap performs the Muay thai traditional dance before his fight in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai prisoner Changsuk P.U Suphap rests on the floor before his match in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A security guard watches inmates during "Fighting Backwall" contest at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai prisoner Changsuk P.U Suphap is massaged by his trainer before his match in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai prisoner Sarayuthlek P.U Suphap carries his son after his fight in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai prisoner Chanmansuk P.U Suphap (R) fights with Mnajande Msidmata of Myanmar during their fight in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai prisoner Changsuk P.U Suphap is massaged by his trainer before his match in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai prisoner Yodpetch P.U Suphap is massaged by his trainer before his match in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
