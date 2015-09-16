Edition:
Prison roof protest

Prisoner Stuart Horner walks across the roof of Manchester's 'Strangeways' prison in Manchester, Britain, September 15, 2015. Horner, a convicted murderer, has so far spent 2 nights on the prison roof protesting about conditions inside the jail. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
