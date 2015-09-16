Prison roof protest
Prisoner Stuart Horner walks across the roof of Manchester's 'Strangeways' prison in Manchester, Britain, September 15, 2015. Horner, a convicted murderer, has so far spent 2 nights on the prison roof protesting about conditions inside the jail....more
Prisoner Stuart Horner walks across the roof of Manchester's 'Strangeways' prison in Manchester, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prisoner Stuart Horner sits on the roof of Manchester's 'Strangeways' prison in Manchester, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prisoner Stuart Horner throws objects from the roof of Manchester's 'Strangeways' prison in Manchester, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prisoner Stuart Horner throws objects from the roof of Manchester's 'Strangeways' prison in Manchester, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prisoner Stuart Horner sits on the roof of Manchester's 'Strangeways' prison in Manchester, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prisoner Stuart Horner throws objects from the roof of Manchester's 'Strangeways' prison in Manchester, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prison officers wearing riot gear peer through a hole in the roof of Manchester's 'Strangeways' prison in Manchester, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
