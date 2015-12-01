Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Dec 1, 2015 | 8:10pm GMT

Prison swap with Nusra Front

Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons on the back of a pick-up truck during the release of Lebanese soldiers and policemen in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. Al Qaeda's Syrian wing freed 16 Lebanese soldiers and policemen on Tuesday in exchange for the release of jailed Islamists including the ex-wife of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. REUTERS/Stringer

Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons on the back of a pick-up truck during the release of Lebanese soldiers and policemen in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. Al Qaeda's Syrian wing freed 16 Lebanese soldiers...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons on the back of a pick-up truck during the release of Lebanese soldiers and policemen in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. Al Qaeda's Syrian wing freed 16 Lebanese soldiers and policemen on Tuesday in exchange for the release of jailed Islamists including the ex-wife of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 20
A Lebanese policeman who was captured is greeted as he celebrates upon his arrival to Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. The Nusra Front seized the Lebanese 16 months ago during an attack on the Lebanese border town of Arsal, mounted together with the Islamic State jihadist group which is still believed to be holding nine soldiers captured in the incursion. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A Lebanese policeman who was captured is greeted as he celebrates upon his arrival to Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. The Nusra Front seized the Lebanese 16 months ago during an attack on the Lebanese border town of Arsal, mounted together with the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A Lebanese policeman who was captured is greeted as he celebrates upon his arrival to Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. The Nusra Front seized the Lebanese 16 months ago during an attack on the Lebanese border town of Arsal, mounted together with the Islamic State jihadist group which is still believed to be holding nine soldiers captured in the incursion. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
2 / 20
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. The exchange was brokered by Qatar and cast new light on the Gulf state's channels to the Nusra Front, a powerful player in the Syrian war that has been designated a terrorist group by the United Nations and United States. REUTERS/Stringer

Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. The exchange was brokered by Qatar and cast new light on the Gulf state's channels to the Nusra Front, a powerful player in the Syrian...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. The exchange was brokered by Qatar and cast new light on the Gulf state's channels to the Nusra Front, a powerful player in the Syrian war that has been designated a terrorist group by the United Nations and United States. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 20
A Lebanese policeman who was captured celebrates upon his arrival in Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. Masked men armed with assault rifles and waving the Nusra Front flag accompanied the Lebanese captives to the location of the swap in the border zone between Lebanon and Syria, where they were then released to the Red Cross, TV footage showed. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A Lebanese policeman who was captured celebrates upon his arrival in Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. Masked men armed with assault rifles and waving the Nusra Front flag accompanied the Lebanese captives to the location of the swap in the border...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A Lebanese policeman who was captured celebrates upon his arrival in Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. Masked men armed with assault rifles and waving the Nusra Front flag accompanied the Lebanese captives to the location of the swap in the border zone between Lebanon and Syria, where they were then released to the Red Cross, TV footage showed. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
4 / 20
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters (back L) stand as Lebanese soldiers and policemen (C) are released in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. Thirteen Islamists in Lebanese jails, including Saja al-Dulaimi, the ex-wife of Baghdadi, were also released. Dulaimi, fully veiled, was shown in live TV footage from the area with her three children who were with her in prison. REUTERS/Stringer

Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters (back L) stand as Lebanese soldiers and policemen (C) are released in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. Thirteen Islamists in Lebanese jails, including Saja al-Dulaimi, the ex-wife of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters (back L) stand as Lebanese soldiers and policemen (C) are released in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. Thirteen Islamists in Lebanese jails, including Saja al-Dulaimi, the ex-wife of Baghdadi, were also released. Dulaimi, fully veiled, was shown in live TV footage from the area with her three children who were with her in prison. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 20
Relatives of captured Lebanese security personnel react ahead of completion of the deal in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. "We accomplished the entire agreement with Nusra," top Lebanese security official Abbas Ibrahim, who oversaw the swap, told Reuters by telephone. "This joy is not complete until the return of those kidnapped by Daesh. We are ready to negotiate with Daesh if we find someone to negotiate with," he said. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Relatives of captured Lebanese security personnel react ahead of completion of the deal in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. "We accomplished the entire agreement with Nusra," top Lebanese security official Abbas Ibrahim, who oversaw the swap, told...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Relatives of captured Lebanese security personnel react ahead of completion of the deal in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. "We accomplished the entire agreement with Nusra," top Lebanese security official Abbas Ibrahim, who oversaw the swap, told Reuters by telephone. "This joy is not complete until the return of those kidnapped by Daesh. We are ready to negotiate with Daesh if we find someone to negotiate with," he said. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
6 / 20
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry weapons on the back of pick-up trucks during the release in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. The Nusra Front fighters chanted "God is great" as they arrived with the Lebanese captives in preparation for the swap. One of the captives, interviewed by Al Jazeera, said the group had treated them well. But later, after they safely arrived in Beirut, two of them likened their captivity to the grave. REUTERS/Stringer

Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry weapons on the back of pick-up trucks during the release in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. The Nusra Front fighters chanted "God is great" as they arrived with the Lebanese captives...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry weapons on the back of pick-up trucks during the release in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. The Nusra Front fighters chanted "God is great" as they arrived with the Lebanese captives in preparation for the swap. One of the captives, interviewed by Al Jazeera, said the group had treated them well. But later, after they safely arrived in Beirut, two of them likened their captivity to the grave. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 20
Lebanon's Prime Minister Tammam Salam stands near Qatar's Ambassador to Lebanon Ali bin Hamad Al Marri as they pose for a photograph with the captured Lebanese soldiers and policemen in Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. "We were in hell. Now we are in a dream," said one during a celebration at the Grand Saray government headquarters in Beirut, where Prime Minister Tammam Salam declared them heroes. "We must strive to liberate the other soldiers," Salam said. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Lebanon's Prime Minister Tammam Salam stands near Qatar's Ambassador to Lebanon Ali bin Hamad Al Marri as they pose for a photograph with the captured Lebanese soldiers and policemen in Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. "We were in hell. Now we are...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Lebanon's Prime Minister Tammam Salam stands near Qatar's Ambassador to Lebanon Ali bin Hamad Al Marri as they pose for a photograph with the captured Lebanese soldiers and policemen in Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. "We were in hell. Now we are in a dream," said one during a celebration at the Grand Saray government headquarters in Beirut, where Prime Minister Tammam Salam declared them heroes. "We must strive to liberate the other soldiers," Salam said. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
8 / 20
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons on top of a building during the release in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. The Arsal incursion was a dramatic and bloody example of spillover from the 4-1/2-year-old Syrian conflict. The army fought several days of lethal battles to drive the militants from the town, not far from where Tuesday's swap took place. REUTERS/Stringer

Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons on top of a building during the release in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. The Arsal incursion was a dramatic and bloody example of spillover from the 4-1/2-year-old...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons on top of a building during the release in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. The Arsal incursion was a dramatic and bloody example of spillover from the 4-1/2-year-old Syrian conflict. The army fought several days of lethal battles to drive the militants from the town, not far from where Tuesday's swap took place. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 20
A Lebanese army soldier celebrates upon his arrival in Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A Lebanese army soldier celebrates upon his arrival in Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A Lebanese army soldier celebrates upon his arrival in Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
10 / 20
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons during the release in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons during the release in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons during the release in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 20
A Lebanese policeman who was captured celebrates upon his return to Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A Lebanese policeman who was captured celebrates upon his return to Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A Lebanese policeman who was captured celebrates upon his return to Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
12 / 20
People take pictures of a convoy of Red Cross vehicles carrying the newly released Lebanese soldiers and policemen as they drive in Baalbek, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Shalha

People take pictures of a convoy of Red Cross vehicles carrying the newly released Lebanese soldiers and policemen as they drive in Baalbek, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Shalha

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
People take pictures of a convoy of Red Cross vehicles carrying the newly released Lebanese soldiers and policemen as they drive in Baalbek, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Shalha
Close
13 / 20
A Lebanese policeman who was captured celebrates upon his arrival in Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A Lebanese policeman who was captured celebrates upon his arrival in Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A Lebanese policeman who was captured celebrates upon his arrival in Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
14 / 20
A relative of Lebanese security personnel reacts ahead of completion of the deal in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

A relative of Lebanese security personnel reacts ahead of completion of the deal in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A relative of Lebanese security personnel reacts ahead of completion of the deal in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
15 / 20
Relatives of the Lebanese soldiers and policemen react as they celebrate their release, near the government palace in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Relatives of the Lebanese soldiers and policemen react as they celebrate their release, near the government palace in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Relatives of the Lebanese soldiers and policemen react as they celebrate their release, near the government palace in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Close
16 / 20
A convoy of Lebanese army soldiers and officials enter the town of Labweh, in eastern Bekaa Valley December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

A convoy of Lebanese army soldiers and officials enter the town of Labweh, in eastern Bekaa Valley December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A convoy of Lebanese army soldiers and officials enter the town of Labweh, in eastern Bekaa Valley December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Close
17 / 20
The daughter of Druze policeman Wael Hamzeh Homs, who was captured in Arsal, kisses his picture as relatives react in celebration for his release, in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

The daughter of Druze policeman Wael Hamzeh Homs, who was captured in Arsal, kisses his picture as relatives react in celebration for his release, in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
The daughter of Druze policeman Wael Hamzeh Homs, who was captured in Arsal, kisses his picture as relatives react in celebration for his release, in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
18 / 20
A newly released policeman is welcomed by his relatives during a celebration outside the government palace in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

A newly released policeman is welcomed by his relatives during a celebration outside the government palace in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A newly released policeman is welcomed by his relatives during a celebration outside the government palace in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
19 / 20
Unidentified gunmen fire their weapons in celebration as a convoy of officials escorting the soldiers and policemen as they drive in Baalbek, in the Bekaa valley December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Shalha

Unidentified gunmen fire their weapons in celebration as a convoy of officials escorting the soldiers and policemen as they drive in Baalbek, in the Bekaa valley December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Shalha

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Unidentified gunmen fire their weapons in celebration as a convoy of officials escorting the soldiers and policemen as they drive in Baalbek, in the Bekaa valley December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Shalha
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Post-Ferguson era

Post-Ferguson era

Next Slideshows

Post-Ferguson era

Post-Ferguson era

Rallies against police violence since the shooting of Michael Brown last year.

01 Dec 2015
Paris climate summit

Paris climate summit

World leaders launched an ambitious attempt to hold back rising temperatures, with the United States and China leading calls for the climate summit in Paris to...

01 Dec 2015
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Spectacular photos of the environment and natural disasters this year.

30 Nov 2015
Pictures of the month: November

Pictures of the month: November

Our top photos from the month of November.

30 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

Man arrested at Whitehall

Man arrested at Whitehall

Police arrest a man close to Prime Minister Theresa May's official Downing Street residence.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures