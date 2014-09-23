Prisoner-of-war swap in Ukraine
Released members of the Ukrainian government forces walk along a road after they are freed following a prisoners-of-war (POWs) exchange, near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Ukrainian serviceman sits at a checkpoint during a prisoners-of-war exchange near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Pro-Russian rebels enter a bus after being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Ukrainian serviceman secures an area during a prisoners-of-war exchange, near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Pro-Russian rebels are silhouetted while sitting inside a bus as they wait to be exchanged near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Ukrainian servicemen (L) and pro-Russian rebels (C and R) secure the area during an exchange of prisoners-of-war near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian rebels stand along a road after being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A driver sits inside a bus during an exchange of prisoners-of-war near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Ukrainian serviceman sits at a checkpoint during a prisoners-of-war exchange near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A pro-Russian rebel waves from inside a bus as he waits with others to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An Ukrainian servicemen secures the area during an exchange of prisoners-of-war near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pro-Russian rebel looks out from a bus window before he was exchanged, near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Ukrainian servicemen secure the area during an exchange of prisoners-of-war near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Ukrainian serviceman controls a pro-Russian rebel during a prisoner exchange near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Pro-Russian rebels stand along a road as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian rebels embrace after they were exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the Ukrainian government forces sit inside a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the Ukrainian government forces walk along a road during a prisoner exchange, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian rebels sit inside a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian rebels react after they were exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
