Prisoners meet the Pope
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Inmate David Hernandez, 39, of North Philadelphia prays during the Pope Francis visit at the Curran-Fromhold Correction Facility. REUTERS/David Maialetti/Pool
Pope Francis blesses an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Inmates hold photos of Pope Francis as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis embraces an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate during a meeting with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A prisoner wipes away a tear as Pope Francis met with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis looks at the chair made for him by prisoners for his visit with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An inmate hold a photo of Pope Francis as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis embraces an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis embraces a prisoner while meeting with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis speaks as he meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Prisoners applaud as Pope Francis finishes meeting with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A prisoner holds a rosary as he listens while Pope Francis speaks while meeting with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis speaks as he meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as his interpreter (L) looks on as the pontiff meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Prisoners cheer as Pope Francis speaks while meeting with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Detail view of a chair made by prisoners for Pope Francis for his visit with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis greets inmates as he meets with them at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Prisoners and correctional officers listen as Pope Francis meets with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
