Prisoners of war
Armed pro-Russian separatists force-march Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of the rebel-held Ukrainian town of Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ukrainian prisoners of war sit in a bus after being escorted for a forced-march across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man who is a pro-Russian supporter reacts as a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war walks past across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A pro-Russian separatist blocks a woman attempting to reach a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ukrainian prisoners of war walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An armed pro-Russian separatist escorts a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
