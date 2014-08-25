Edition:
Pictures | Mon Aug 25, 2014 | 1:55pm BST

Prisoners of war

Armed pro-Russian separatists force-march Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of the rebel-held Ukrainian town of Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists force-march Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of the rebel-held Ukrainian town of Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists force-march Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of the rebel-held Ukrainian town of Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ukrainian prisoners of war sit in a bus after being escorted for a forced-march across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Ukrainian prisoners of war sit in a bus after being escorted for a forced-march across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Ukrainian prisoners of war sit in a bus after being escorted for a forced-march across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man who is a pro-Russian supporter reacts as a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war walks past across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man who is a pro-Russian supporter reacts as a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war walks past across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A man who is a pro-Russian supporter reacts as a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war walks past across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A pro-Russian separatist blocks a woman attempting to reach a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A pro-Russian separatist blocks a woman attempting to reach a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A pro-Russian separatist blocks a woman attempting to reach a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ukrainian prisoners of war walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Ukrainian prisoners of war walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Ukrainian prisoners of war walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An armed pro-Russian separatist escorts a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An armed pro-Russian separatist escorts a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
An armed pro-Russian separatist escorts a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
