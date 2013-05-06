Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon May 6, 2013 | 11:15pm BST

Pro-blasphemy law rally

<p>Activists of Hefajat-e Islam set fire to tires and pieces of wood as they block a street during a clash with the police in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. At least seven people were killed on Monday in clashes in Bangladesh between police and hardline Islamists demanding reforms that critics say would amount to the "Talibanization" of a country that maintains secularism as state policy. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Activists of Hefajat-e Islam set fire to tires and pieces of wood as they block a street during a clash with the police in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. At least seven people were killed on Monday in clashes in Bangladesh between police and hardline...more

Monday, May 06, 2013

Activists of Hefajat-e Islam set fire to tires and pieces of wood as they block a street during a clash with the police in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. At least seven people were killed on Monday in clashes in Bangladesh between police and hardline Islamists demanding reforms that critics say would amount to the "Talibanization" of a country that maintains secularism as state policy. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 16
<p>Police fire rubber bullets during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police fire rubber bullets during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 06, 2013

Police fire rubber bullets during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 16
<p>Police officers cry for help as they rescue their colleagues, who were injured by activists of Hefajat-e Islam, during a clash in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police officers cry for help as they rescue their colleagues, who were injured by activists of Hefajat-e Islam, during a clash in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 06, 2013

Police officers cry for help as they rescue their colleagues, who were injured by activists of Hefajat-e Islam, during a clash in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 16
<p>Activists of Hefajat-e Islam vandalize a mini bus during a clash with the police in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Activists of Hefajat-e Islam vandalize a mini bus during a clash with the police in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 06, 2013

Activists of Hefajat-e Islam vandalize a mini bus during a clash with the police in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 16
<p>Activists of Hefajat-e Islam chase police officers during a clash in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Activists of Hefajat-e Islam chase police officers during a clash in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 06, 2013

Activists of Hefajat-e Islam chase police officers during a clash in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 16
<p>People gather in front of a building, which activists of Hefajat-e Islam had set fire to during a clash with the police on Sunday, in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku</p>

People gather in front of a building, which activists of Hefajat-e Islam had set fire to during a clash with the police on Sunday, in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku

Monday, May 06, 2013

People gather in front of a building, which activists of Hefajat-e Islam had set fire to during a clash with the police on Sunday, in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku

Close
6 / 16
<p>A police officer fires rubber bullets as activists from Hefajat-e Islam throw pieces of bricks during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A police officer fires rubber bullets as activists from Hefajat-e Islam throw pieces of bricks during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, May 06, 2013

A police officer fires rubber bullets as activists from Hefajat-e Islam throw pieces of bricks during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
7 / 16
<p>Activists of Hefajat-e Islam attack a journalist during a clash with police in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Activists of Hefajat-e Islam attack a journalist during a clash with police in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, May 06, 2013

Activists of Hefajat-e Islam attack a journalist during a clash with police in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
8 / 16
<p>Members of the media assist an injured police officer during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Members of the media assist an injured police officer during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, May 06, 2013

Members of the media assist an injured police officer during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
9 / 16
<p>Police officers help a man cross a street during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Police officers help a man cross a street during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, May 06, 2013

Police officers help a man cross a street during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
10 / 16
<p>A police officer throws a piece of brick during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e-Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A police officer throws a piece of brick during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e-Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, May 06, 2013

A police officer throws a piece of brick during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e-Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
11 / 16
<p>Burned motorcycles are seen after activists of Hefajat-e-Islam set fire to them during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Burned motorcycles are seen after activists of Hefajat-e-Islam set fire to them during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, May 06, 2013

Burned motorcycles are seen after activists of Hefajat-e-Islam set fire to them during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
12 / 16
<p>Police try to detain an activist of Hefajat-e-Islam during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Police try to detain an activist of Hefajat-e-Islam during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, May 06, 2013

Police try to detain an activist of Hefajat-e-Islam during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
13 / 16
<p>Police fire rubber bullets during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Police fire rubber bullets during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, May 06, 2013

Police fire rubber bullets during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
14 / 16
<p>Activists of Hefajat-e Islam clash with police in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Activists of Hefajat-e Islam clash with police in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, May 06, 2013

Activists of Hefajat-e Islam clash with police in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
15 / 16
<p>Police fire rubber bullets from an armed police vehicle as activists of Hefajat-e Islam throw pieces of bricks during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Police fire rubber bullets from an armed police vehicle as activists of Hefajat-e Islam throw pieces of bricks during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, May 06, 2013

Police fire rubber bullets from an armed police vehicle as activists of Hefajat-e Islam throw pieces of bricks during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Wildfire in California

Wildfire in California

Next Slideshows

Wildfire in California

Wildfire in California

A wind-driven brush fire raging northwest of Los Angeles creeps toward housing subdivisions.

06 May 2013
Orb wins Kentucky Derby

Orb wins Kentucky Derby

Jockey Joel Rosario and Orb win the 139th Kentucky Derby.

06 May 2013
Americans and their guns

Americans and their guns

A look at gun ownership and gun culture in the United States.

03 May 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

03 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

London's last greyhound track

London's last greyhound track

The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures