Pro-blasphemy law rally
Activists of Hefajat-e Islam set fire to tires and pieces of wood as they block a street during a clash with the police in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. At least seven people were killed on Monday in clashes in Bangladesh between police and hardline...more
Activists of Hefajat-e Islam set fire to tires and pieces of wood as they block a street during a clash with the police in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. At least seven people were killed on Monday in clashes in Bangladesh between police and hardline Islamists demanding reforms that critics say would amount to the "Talibanization" of a country that maintains secularism as state policy. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire rubber bullets during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers cry for help as they rescue their colleagues, who were injured by activists of Hefajat-e Islam, during a clash in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Activists of Hefajat-e Islam vandalize a mini bus during a clash with the police in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Activists of Hefajat-e Islam chase police officers during a clash in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People gather in front of a building, which activists of Hefajat-e Islam had set fire to during a clash with the police on Sunday, in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku
A police officer fires rubber bullets as activists from Hefajat-e Islam throw pieces of bricks during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Activists of Hefajat-e Islam attack a journalist during a clash with police in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Members of the media assist an injured police officer during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Police officers help a man cross a street during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A police officer throws a piece of brick during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e-Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Burned motorcycles are seen after activists of Hefajat-e-Islam set fire to them during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Police try to detain an activist of Hefajat-e-Islam during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Police fire rubber bullets during a clash with activists of Hefajat-e Islam in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Activists of Hefajat-e Islam clash with police in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Police fire rubber bullets from an armed police vehicle as activists of Hefajat-e Islam throw pieces of bricks during a clash in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
