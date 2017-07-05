Edition:
Pictures | Wed Jul 5, 2017 | 11:35pm BST

Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress

An injured government supporter tries to leave the building after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
1 / 17
A government supporter clashes with people at the entrance of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
2 / 17
Government supporters try to enter Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
3 / 17
People attack a government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
4 / 17
People attack a government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
5 / 17
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (C) helps an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
6 / 17
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (C, partially obscured) covers an injured government supporter (L) after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
7 / 17
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli holds an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
8 / 17
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli tries to protect an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
9 / 17
An injured government supporter tries to leave the building after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
10 / 17
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (R) reacts while holding an injured government supporter after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
11 / 17
An injured government supporter tries to leave the building after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
12 / 17
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
13 / 17
An injured government supporter is taken away by security forces after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
14 / 17
People react as a firecracker explodes outside the National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
15 / 17
Government supporters attack a person outside Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
16 / 17
Government supporters clash with members of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
17 / 17
