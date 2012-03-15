Edition:
Profile: Charlize Theron

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

1 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron watches the match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron watches the match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

3 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron greets an unidentified man during the match between Rafael Nadal and Fernando Verdasco at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron greets an unidentified man during the match between Rafael Nadal and Fernando Verdasco at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

4 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron sits on courtside during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles April 20, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron sits on courtside during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles April 20, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

5 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

South African actress and Oscars presenter Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 15, 2012

South African actress and Oscars presenter Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

6 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress and Oscars presenter Charlize Theron arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress and Oscars presenter Charlize Theron arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

7 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

FIFA General Secretary Jerome Valcke (R) holds up a slip of paper carrying the name France as South African actress Charlize Theron and English soccer player David Beckham (L) react during the 2010 World Cup draw, in Cape Town December 4, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, March 15, 2012

FIFA General Secretary Jerome Valcke (R) holds up a slip of paper carrying the name France as South African actress Charlize Theron and English soccer player David Beckham (L) react during the 2010 World Cup draw, in Cape Town December 4, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

8 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

South African actress Charlize Theron (L) laughs with her mom Gerda as she arrives for the premiere party of the film "The Burning Plain" in Los Angeles, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, March 15, 2012

South African actress Charlize Theron (L) laughs with her mom Gerda as she arrives for the premiere party of the film "The Burning Plain" in Los Angeles, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

9 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron holds up a Chelsea jersey before Chelsea's match against Inter Milan during their World Football Challenge soccer match in Pasadena, California, July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron holds up a Chelsea jersey before Chelsea's match against Inter Milan during their World Football Challenge soccer match in Pasadena, California, July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

10 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

South African actress Charlize Theron arrives for the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival August 29, 2008. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, March 15, 2012

South African actress Charlize Theron arrives for the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival August 29, 2008. REUTERS/Max Rossi

11 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

South African actress Charlize Theron signs autographs as she arrives at the Venice Film Festival August 29, 2008. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, March 15, 2012

South African actress Charlize Theron signs autographs as she arrives at the Venice Film Festival August 29, 2008. REUTERS/Max Rossi

12 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

South African actress Charlize Theron (L) kisses Hasty Pudding Theatricals vice president David Andersson as Theron takes the stage to be roasted and honored as Hasty Pudding's Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, March 15, 2012

South African actress Charlize Theron (L) kisses Hasty Pudding Theatricals vice president David Andersson as Theron takes the stage to be roasted and honored as Hasty Pudding's Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

13 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

South African actress Charlize Theron (C) pokes Hasty Pudding Theatricals vice president David Andersson (L) during the Hasty Pudding Thearicals parade through Harvard Square with Theatricals president Evan Eachus (R) at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 7, 2008. Theron was later honored as the Hasty Pudding's Woman of the Year. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, March 15, 2012

South African actress Charlize Theron (C) pokes Hasty Pudding Theatricals vice president David Andersson (L) during the Hasty Pudding Thearicals parade through Harvard Square with Theatricals president Evan Eachus (R) at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 7, 2008. Theron was later honored as the Hasty Pudding's Woman of the Year. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

14 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

South Africa-born actress Charlize Theron arrives at Cinema Palace in Venice September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, March 15, 2012

South Africa-born actress Charlize Theron arrives at Cinema Palace in Venice September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

15 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron (L) and German director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck smile at the 79th Academy Awards Foreign Language Film Award reception at the Samuel Goldwyn theater in Beverly Hills, California February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron (L) and German director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck smile at the 79th Academy Awards Foreign Language Film Award reception at the Samuel Goldwyn theater in Beverly Hills, California February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

16 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron bows to the audience as she accepts the Vanguard award at the 17th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, California April 8, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron bows to the audience as she accepts the Vanguard award at the 17th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, California April 8, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

17 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron is interviewed as she arrives for the premiere of her new film 'North Country' in Hollywood October 10, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron is interviewed as she arrives for the premiere of her new film 'North Country' in Hollywood October 10, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

18 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron (R) from South Africa takes a picture with fans after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, September 29, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron (R) from South Africa takes a picture with fans after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, September 29, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

19 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron (R) reacts next to Johnny Grant, honorary mayor of Hollywood, upon seeing her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles September 29, 2005. Theron, whose forthcoming film is the drama "North Country," received the 2,291st star on the Walk of Fame. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron (R) reacts next to Johnny Grant, honorary mayor of Hollywood, upon seeing her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles September 29, 2005. Theron, whose forthcoming film is the drama "North Country," received the 2,291st star on the Walk of Fame. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

20 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

Oscar-winning South African actress Charlize Theron arrives on the red carpet for the awards ceremony at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2004. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Oscar-winning South African actress Charlize Theron arrives on the red carpet for the awards ceremony at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2004. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

21 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

Oscar winning South African actress Charlize Theron weeps at her meeting with former South African President Nelson Mandela (L) during her visits to the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton Johannesburg March 11, 2004. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Oscar winning South African actress Charlize Theron weeps at her meeting with former South African President Nelson Mandela (L) during her visits to the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton Johannesburg March 11, 2004. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

22 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron holds her Oscar Statue at the 76th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 29, 2004. Theron won the best actress award for her role in the film 'Monster.' REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron holds her Oscar Statue at the 76th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 29, 2004. Theron won the best actress award for her role in the film 'Monster.' REUTERS/Mike Blake

23 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron (L), of South Africa stands with presenter, actor Adrien Brody after winning the Oscar for best actress during the 76th annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron (L), of South Africa stands with presenter, actor Adrien Brody after winning the Oscar for best actress during the 76th annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

24 / 25
Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron and boyfriend Stuart Townsend arrive for the 76th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron and boyfriend Stuart Townsend arrive for the 76th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Shaun Best

25 / 25

Profile: Charlize Theron

