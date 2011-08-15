Edition:
United Kingdom

Profile: Hilary Duff

Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress and singer Hilary Duff and hockey player Mike Comrie pose in the press room at the Teen Choice 2010 Awards in Los Angeles August 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress and singer Hilary Duff and hockey player Mike Comrie pose in the press room at the Teen Choice 2010 Awards in Los Angeles August 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
1 / 20
Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Hilary Duff and her fiance, pro hockey player Mike Comrie, sit court side during the NBA Western Conference final playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Hilary Duff and her fiance, pro hockey player Mike Comrie, sit court side during the NBA Western Conference final playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 20
Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Hilary Duff poses at the third annual Cartier Loveday reception in Los Angeles June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Hilary Duff poses at the third annual Cartier Loveday reception in Los Angeles June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 20
Monday, August 15, 2011

Artist Hilary Duff performs at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, August 15, 2011

Artist Hilary Duff performs at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
4 / 20
Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Hilary Duff poses at the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style award reception honoring footwear designer Manolo Blahnik in Beverly Hills, California September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Hilary Duff poses at the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style award reception honoring footwear designer Manolo Blahnik in Beverly Hills, California September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 20
Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress and singer Hilary Duff performs at the taping of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at NBC Studios in Burbank on August 15, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress and singer Hilary Duff performs at the taping of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at NBC Studios in Burbank on August 15, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 20
Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Hilary Duff is pictured at the New York Stock Exchange after ringing the opening bell in New York December 23, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Hilary Duff is pictured at the New York Stock Exchange after ringing the opening bell in New York December 23, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 20
Monday, August 15, 2011

Singer Hilary Duff (C) performs with her dancers on NBC's "Today" show in New York, June 29, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Monday, August 15, 2011

Singer Hilary Duff (C) performs with her dancers on NBC's "Today" show in New York, June 29, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
8 / 20
Monday, August 15, 2011

Pop singer Hilary Duff speaks during an interview with Reuters in Caracas, April 9, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, August 15, 2011

Pop singer Hilary Duff speaks during an interview with Reuters in Caracas, April 9, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 20
Monday, August 15, 2011

Singer and actress Hilary Duff sings during her performance on NBC's 'Today' show summer concert series in New York's Rockefeller Center August 18, 2005. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, August 15, 2011

Singer and actress Hilary Duff sings during her performance on NBC's 'Today' show summer concert series in New York's Rockefeller Center August 18, 2005. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 20
Monday, August 15, 2011

U.S. singer Hilary Duff laughs while being interviewed on the television show 'Live@Much' to promote her fifth studio release 'Dignity' in Toronto, April 24, 2007. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Monday, August 15, 2011

U.S. singer Hilary Duff laughs while being interviewed on the television show 'Live@Much' to promote her fifth studio release 'Dignity' in Toronto, April 24, 2007. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Close
11 / 20
Monday, August 15, 2011

Bogota's mayor Samuel Moreno kisses U.S. actress Hilary Duff after she was named a youth ambassador during a ceremony at the Lievano palace in Bogota August 14, 2009. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Monday, August 15, 2011

Bogota's mayor Samuel Moreno kisses U.S. actress Hilary Duff after she was named a youth ambassador during a ceremony at the Lievano palace in Bogota August 14, 2009. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Close
12 / 20
Monday, August 15, 2011

Singer Hilary Duff arrives for the Much Music Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, August 15, 2011

Singer Hilary Duff arrives for the Much Music Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
13 / 20
Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Hilary Duff arrives at the New York premiere of "Material Girls" at the Chelsea West Cinema in New York City August 14, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Hilary Duff arrives at the New York premiere of "Material Girls" at the Chelsea West Cinema in New York City August 14, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
14 / 20
Monday, August 15, 2011

Hilary Duff reacts to a question while being interviewed on the television show 'Live@Much' to promote her fifth studio release 'Dignity' in Toronto, April 24, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Monday, August 15, 2011

Hilary Duff reacts to a question while being interviewed on the television show 'Live@Much' to promote her fifth studio release 'Dignity' in Toronto, April 24, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
15 / 20
Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Hilary Duff high-fives kids as she walks on stage at the 19th annual Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice awards at the UCLA's Pauley Pavillion in Los Angeles April 1, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Hilary Duff high-fives kids as she walks on stage at the 19th annual Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice awards at the UCLA's Pauley Pavillion in Los Angeles April 1, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 20
Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Hilary Duff arrives at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Hilary Duff arrives at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 20
Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Hilary Duff hugs the movie character Shrek during her visit to the Universal Studios Orlando Resort, Florida, August 9, 2005. REUTERS/Sheri Lowen JM/mk

Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Hilary Duff hugs the movie character Shrek during her visit to the Universal Studios Orlando Resort, Florida, August 9, 2005. REUTERS/Sheri Lowen JM/mk

Close
18 / 20
Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Hilary Duff arrives to attend the Council of Fashion Designers of America annual awards ceremony in New York June 2, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Hilary Duff arrives to attend the Council of Fashion Designers of America annual awards ceremony in New York June 2, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 20
Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Hilary Duff gives an interview before the Heart's Truth Red Dress collection show at New York Fashion Week February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Hilary Duff gives an interview before the Heart's Truth Red Dress collection show at New York Fashion Week February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
20 / 20

Profile: Hilary Duff

Profile: Hilary Duff Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Judging TV talent

Judging TV talent
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Silicon Valley aerials

All Collections

Silicon Valley aerials

1:35am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:26am GMT

Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab

All Collections

Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Educating America

All Collections

Educating America

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

First lady Trump

All Collections

First lady Trump

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Obama goes kitesurfing

All Collections

Obama goes kitesurfing

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

View More Slideshows »