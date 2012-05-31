Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 31, 2012 | 11:55pm BST

Profile: John Edwards

<p>Former U.S. Senator John Edwards (C) makes a statement with his daughter, Cate Edwards, father Wallace Edwards (2nd R), and mother Bobbie Edwards (R) as defense attorney Abbe Lowell (L) looks on after the jury reached a verdict at the federal courthouse in Greensboro, North Carolina May 31, 2012. Jurors acquitted former U.S. Senator John Edwards on one count of taking illegal campaign contributions on Thursday and the judge declared a mistrial on five other counts because the jury was deadlocked. REUTERS/John Adkisson </p>

Former U.S. Senator John Edwards (C) makes a statement with his daughter, Cate Edwards, father Wallace Edwards (2nd R), and mother Bobbie Edwards (R) as defense attorney Abbe Lowell (L) looks on after the jury reached a verdict at the federal...more

Thursday, May 31, 2012

Former U.S. Senator John Edwards (C) makes a statement with his daughter, Cate Edwards, father Wallace Edwards (2nd R), and mother Bobbie Edwards (R) as defense attorney Abbe Lowell (L) looks on after the jury reached a verdict at the federal courthouse in Greensboro, North Carolina May 31, 2012. Jurors acquitted former U.S. Senator John Edwards on one count of taking illegal campaign contributions on Thursday and the judge declared a mistrial on five other counts because the jury was deadlocked. REUTERS/John Adkisson

Close
1 / 30
<p>Former U.S. Senator John Edwards arrives with his father Wallace (L) at the federal court house in Greensboro, North Carolina May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Former U.S. Senator John Edwards arrives with his father Wallace (L) at the federal court house in Greensboro, North Carolina May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Thursday, May 31, 2012

Former U.S. Senator John Edwards arrives with his father Wallace (L) at the federal court house in Greensboro, North Carolina May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
2 / 30
<p>Former U.S. senator John Edwards leaves the federal courthouse in Greensboro, North Carolina May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner</p>

Former U.S. senator John Edwards leaves the federal courthouse in Greensboro, North Carolina May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner

Thursday, May 31, 2012

Former U.S. senator John Edwards leaves the federal courthouse in Greensboro, North Carolina May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner

Close
3 / 30
<p>John Edwards (C) enters a federal courthouse in Greensboro, North Carolina May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ted Richardson </p>

John Edwards (C) enters a federal courthouse in Greensboro, North Carolina May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ted Richardson

Thursday, May 31, 2012

John Edwards (C) enters a federal courthouse in Greensboro, North Carolina May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ted Richardson

Close
4 / 30
<p>This undated U.S. federal government handout booking image, obtained by Reuters from the U.S. Marshals Service June 15, 2011, shows former Senator John Edwards (D-NC) after his arrest on federal charges. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/Handout </p>

This undated U.S. federal government handout booking image, obtained by Reuters from the U.S. Marshals Service June 15, 2011, shows former Senator John Edwards (D-NC) after his arrest on federal charges. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/Handout more

Thursday, May 31, 2012

This undated U.S. federal government handout booking image, obtained by Reuters from the U.S. Marshals Service June 15, 2011, shows former Senator John Edwards (D-NC) after his arrest on federal charges. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/Handout

Close
5 / 30
<p>This undated U.S. federal government handout booking image, obtained by Reuters from the U.S. Marshals Service June 15, 2011, shows former Senator John Edwards (D-NC) after his arrest on federal charges. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/Handout </p>

This undated U.S. federal government handout booking image, obtained by Reuters from the U.S. Marshals Service June 15, 2011, shows former Senator John Edwards (D-NC) after his arrest on federal charges. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/Handout more

Thursday, May 31, 2012

This undated U.S. federal government handout booking image, obtained by Reuters from the U.S. Marshals Service June 15, 2011, shows former Senator John Edwards (D-NC) after his arrest on federal charges. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/Handout

Close
6 / 30
<p>Former Democratic vice presidential nominee John Edwards, his children Jack (C) and Cate (R) leave the church after the funeral for Elizabeth Edwards in Raleigh, North Carolina December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Former Democratic vice presidential nominee John Edwards, his children Jack (C) and Cate (R) leave the church after the funeral for Elizabeth Edwards in Raleigh, North Carolina December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Thursday, May 31, 2012

Former Democratic vice presidential nominee John Edwards, his children Jack (C) and Cate (R) leave the church after the funeral for Elizabeth Edwards in Raleigh, North Carolina December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
7 / 30
<p>A pallbearer wheels the casket of Elizabeth Edwards during her funeral in Raleigh, North Carolina December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

A pallbearer wheels the casket of Elizabeth Edwards during her funeral in Raleigh, North Carolina December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Thursday, May 31, 2012

A pallbearer wheels the casket of Elizabeth Edwards during her funeral in Raleigh, North Carolina December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
8 / 30
<p>John Edwards set up a giant sign outside the site of the Democratic debate in Las Vegas January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

John Edwards set up a giant sign outside the site of the Democratic debate in Las Vegas January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, May 31, 2012

John Edwards set up a giant sign outside the site of the Democratic debate in Las Vegas January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
9 / 30
<p>John Edwards shakes hands as he campaigns in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 2, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

John Edwards shakes hands as he campaigns in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 2, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress

Thursday, May 31, 2012

John Edwards shakes hands as he campaigns in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 2, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
10 / 30
<p>John Edwards speaks at a town hall meeting during a campaign stop in Conway, South Carolina January 22, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

John Edwards speaks at a town hall meeting during a campaign stop in Conway, South Carolina January 22, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, May 31, 2012

John Edwards speaks at a town hall meeting during a campaign stop in Conway, South Carolina January 22, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
11 / 30
<p>Shadows are cast against a wall as supporters wait for the arrival of then Democratic presidential candidate and former Senator John Edwards at a town hall meeting during a campaign stop in Conway, South Carolina January 22, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Shadows are cast against a wall as supporters wait for the arrival of then Democratic presidential candidate and former Senator John Edwards at a town hall meeting during a campaign stop in Conway, South Carolina January 22, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott...more

Thursday, May 31, 2012

Shadows are cast against a wall as supporters wait for the arrival of then Democratic presidential candidate and former Senator John Edwards at a town hall meeting during a campaign stop in Conway, South Carolina January 22, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
12 / 30
<p>John Edwards, flanked by his family and Habitat for Humanity volunteers, addresses the crowd during a speech announcing he would withdraw his candidacy for U.S. president in New Orleans, Louisiana January 30, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

John Edwards, flanked by his family and Habitat for Humanity volunteers, addresses the crowd during a speech announcing he would withdraw his candidacy for U.S. president in New Orleans, Louisiana January 30, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Thursday, May 31, 2012

John Edwards, flanked by his family and Habitat for Humanity volunteers, addresses the crowd during a speech announcing he would withdraw his candidacy for U.S. president in New Orleans, Louisiana January 30, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
13 / 30
<p>Barack Obama speaks as former Democratic challenger John Edwards (L) listens at a rally with supporters in the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Barack Obama speaks as former Democratic challenger John Edwards (L) listens at a rally with supporters in the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Thursday, May 31, 2012

Barack Obama speaks as former Democratic challenger John Edwards (L) listens at a rally with supporters in the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
14 / 30
<p>John Edwards says goodbye to his wife Elizabeth as they leave the Jefferson-Jackson Democratic Party fundraising dinner in Columbia, South Carolina, April 27, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

John Edwards says goodbye to his wife Elizabeth as they leave the Jefferson-Jackson Democratic Party fundraising dinner in Columbia, South Carolina, April 27, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, May 31, 2012

John Edwards says goodbye to his wife Elizabeth as they leave the Jefferson-Jackson Democratic Party fundraising dinner in Columbia, South Carolina, April 27, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
15 / 30
<p>Elizabeth Edwards (L) wife of then Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards, helps Cindy Hensley McCain, wife of then Republican presidential candidate John McCain, with her crutches at a panel discussion amongst presidential candidate spouses at The Women's Conference 2007 in Long Beach, California, October 23, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello </p>

Elizabeth Edwards (L) wife of then Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards, helps Cindy Hensley McCain, wife of then Republican presidential candidate John McCain, with her crutches at a panel discussion amongst presidential candidate spouses...more

Thursday, May 31, 2012

Elizabeth Edwards (L) wife of then Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards, helps Cindy Hensley McCain, wife of then Republican presidential candidate John McCain, with her crutches at a panel discussion amongst presidential candidate spouses at The Women's Conference 2007 in Long Beach, California, October 23, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Close
16 / 30
<p>John Edwards (C) arrives at Hy-Vee Hall before the start of the Jefferson Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa November 10, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

John Edwards (C) arrives at Hy-Vee Hall before the start of the Jefferson Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa November 10, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, May 31, 2012

John Edwards (C) arrives at Hy-Vee Hall before the start of the Jefferson Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa November 10, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
17 / 30
<p>John Edwards waits backstage before campaigning at Knoxville High School in Knoxville, Iowa December 29, 2007. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

John Edwards waits backstage before campaigning at Knoxville High School in Knoxville, Iowa December 29, 2007. REUTERS/John Gress

Thursday, May 31, 2012

John Edwards waits backstage before campaigning at Knoxville High School in Knoxville, Iowa December 29, 2007. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
18 / 30
<p>John Edwards is silhouetted during a rally in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, July 8, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

John Edwards is silhouetted during a rally in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, July 8, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, May 31, 2012

John Edwards is silhouetted during a rally in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, July 8, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
19 / 30
<p>John Edwards hugs a voter in Willy Woodburns cafe in Cedar Rapids during last-minute campaigning for the Iowa Caucus, January 19, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

John Edwards hugs a voter in Willy Woodburns cafe in Cedar Rapids during last-minute campaigning for the Iowa Caucus, January 19, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, May 31, 2012

John Edwards hugs a voter in Willy Woodburns cafe in Cedar Rapids during last-minute campaigning for the Iowa Caucus, January 19, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
20 / 30
<p>Then Democratic vice presidential nominee John Edwards (R) makes a point as then Vice President Dick Cheney looks on during their debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, October 5, 2004. REUTERS/Shaun Heasley </p>

Then Democratic vice presidential nominee John Edwards (R) makes a point as then Vice President Dick Cheney looks on during their debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, October 5, 2004. REUTERS/Shaun Heasley

Thursday, May 31, 2012

Then Democratic vice presidential nominee John Edwards (R) makes a point as then Vice President Dick Cheney looks on during their debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, October 5, 2004. REUTERS/Shaun Heasley

Close
21 / 30
<p>Then Vice Presidential candidate John Edwards (L) sits on the campaign plane as running mate, then presidential candidate Senator John Kerry, enters the cabin in New York City, July 8, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Then Vice Presidential candidate John Edwards (L) sits on the campaign plane as running mate, then presidential candidate Senator John Kerry, enters the cabin in New York City, July 8, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, May 31, 2012

Then Vice Presidential candidate John Edwards (L) sits on the campaign plane as running mate, then presidential candidate Senator John Kerry, enters the cabin in New York City, July 8, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
22 / 30
<p>John Edwards, pauses during a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa, January 18, 2004. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

John Edwards, pauses during a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa, January 18, 2004. REUTERS/John Gress

Thursday, May 31, 2012

John Edwards, pauses during a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa, January 18, 2004. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
23 / 30
<p>Then Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards gives a thumbs up from his campaign bus as he leaves Des Moines, Iowa January 15, 2004. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Then Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards gives a thumbs up from his campaign bus as he leaves Des Moines, Iowa January 15, 2004. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, May 31, 2012

Then Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards gives a thumbs up from his campaign bus as he leaves Des Moines, Iowa January 15, 2004. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
24 / 30
<p>John Edwards of North Carolina greets supporters as he celebrates his projected second place finish in the Iowa caucus in Des Moines, Iowa January 19, 2004. REUTERS/Win McNamee</p>

John Edwards of North Carolina greets supporters as he celebrates his projected second place finish in the Iowa caucus in Des Moines, Iowa January 19, 2004. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Thursday, May 31, 2012

John Edwards of North Carolina greets supporters as he celebrates his projected second place finish in the Iowa caucus in Des Moines, Iowa January 19, 2004. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Close
25 / 30
<p>John Edwards (C) arrives at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport with his children July 6, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Cohn </p>

John Edwards (C) arrives at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport with his children July 6, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Thursday, May 31, 2012

John Edwards (C) arrives at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport with his children July 6, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Close
26 / 30
<p>John Edwards (L), shares a light moment with "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno during his appearance on the show at NBC studios in Burbank, California, October 12, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen </p>

John Edwards (L), shares a light moment with "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno during his appearance on the show at NBC studios in Burbank, California, October 12, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

Thursday, May 31, 2012

John Edwards (L), shares a light moment with "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno during his appearance on the show at NBC studios in Burbank, California, October 12, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

Close
27 / 30
<p>John Edwards addresses local residents in Webster City, Iowa January 5, 2004. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

John Edwards addresses local residents in Webster City, Iowa January 5, 2004. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, May 31, 2012

John Edwards addresses local residents in Webster City, Iowa January 5, 2004. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
28 / 30
<p>John Edwards shakes hands with Mark Kelsey (R) after Edwards signed a copy of his book "Four Trials" at a bookstore in Concord, New Hampshire, December 22, 2003. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

John Edwards shakes hands with Mark Kelsey (R) after Edwards signed a copy of his book "Four Trials" at a bookstore in Concord, New Hampshire, December 22, 2003. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, May 31, 2012

John Edwards shakes hands with Mark Kelsey (R) after Edwards signed a copy of his book "Four Trials" at a bookstore in Concord, New Hampshire, December 22, 2003. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
29 / 30
<p>John Edwards listens to a concert by Hootie and the Blowfish at a campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina January 30, 2004. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

John Edwards listens to a concert by Hootie and the Blowfish at a campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina January 30, 2004. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, May 31, 2012

John Edwards listens to a concert by Hootie and the Blowfish at a campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina January 30, 2004. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
The SpaceX mission

The SpaceX mission

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections