Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Sep 4, 2012 | 3:35pm BST

Profile: Michael Clarke Duncan

<p>Actors Michael Clarke Duncan (L) and Geoff Stults, stars of the drama "The Finder," take part in a panel session at the FOX Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Actors Michael Clarke Duncan (L) and Geoff Stults, stars of the drama "The Finder," take part in a panel session at the FOX Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Actors Michael Clarke Duncan (L) and Geoff Stults, stars of the drama "The Finder," take part in a panel session at the FOX Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
1 / 20
<p>Cast member Ryan Reynolds (L) greets co-star Michael Clarke Duncan at the premiere of "Green Lantern" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Ryan Reynolds (L) greets co-star Michael Clarke Duncan at the premiere of "Green Lantern" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Cast member Ryan Reynolds (L) greets co-star Michael Clarke Duncan at the premiere of "Green Lantern" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 20
<p>Cast member Michael Clarke Duncan attends the premiere of the film "Cats &amp; Dogs, The Revenge of Kitty Galore" in Los Angeles July 25, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Cast member Michael Clarke Duncan attends the premiere of the film "Cats & Dogs, The Revenge of Kitty Galore" in Los Angeles July 25, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Cast member Michael Clarke Duncan attends the premiere of the film "Cats & Dogs, The Revenge of Kitty Galore" in Los Angeles July 25, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
3 / 20
<p>Actor Michael Clarke Duncan high-fives U.S. softball player Jennie Finch after she hit a homerun during the Legends and Celebrities All-Star softball game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo </p>

Actor Michael Clarke Duncan high-fives U.S. softball player Jennie Finch after she hit a homerun during the Legends and Celebrities All-Star softball game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Actor Michael Clarke Duncan high-fives U.S. softball player Jennie Finch after she hit a homerun during the Legends and Celebrities All-Star softball game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
4 / 20
<p>Actor Michael Clarke Duncan arrives at the 2010 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Actor Michael Clarke Duncan arrives at the 2010 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Actor Michael Clarke Duncan arrives at the 2010 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
5 / 20
<p>Cast member Michael Clarke Duncan gestures at the premiere of "Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California January 28, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Michael Clarke Duncan gestures at the premiere of "Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California January 28, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Cast member Michael Clarke Duncan gestures at the premiere of "Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California January 28, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 20
<p>U.S. actor Michael Clarke Duncan gets on the floor to watch the final seconds of the Los Angeles Clippers NBA basketball loss against the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles March 28, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

U.S. actor Michael Clarke Duncan gets on the floor to watch the final seconds of the Los Angeles Clippers NBA basketball loss against the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles March 28, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

U.S. actor Michael Clarke Duncan gets on the floor to watch the final seconds of the Los Angeles Clippers NBA basketball loss against the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles March 28, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 20
<p>Actor Michael Clarke Duncan shoots a basket during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game held in Las Vegas, February 16, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Actor Michael Clarke Duncan shoots a basket during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game held in Las Vegas, February 16, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Actor Michael Clarke Duncan shoots a basket during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game held in Las Vegas, February 16, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
8 / 20
<p>Actor Michael Clarke Duncan (R), star of the new film "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" which is about the life of a fictional race car driver, poses with NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the film's premiere in Hollywood July 26, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actor Michael Clarke Duncan (R), star of the new film "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" which is about the life of a fictional race car driver, poses with NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the film's premiere in Hollywood July 26, 2006....more

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Actor Michael Clarke Duncan (R), star of the new film "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" which is about the life of a fictional race car driver, poses with NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the film's premiere in Hollywood July 26, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
9 / 20
<p>Actor Clarke Duncan presents singer Macy Gray with special award for her modified Hummer at annual "Rollin' 24 Deep - GM All-Car Showdown" in Hollywood. Actor Michael Clarke Duncan (R) presents singer Macy Gray with a special award for her modified Hummer at the 2nd annual "Rollin' 24 Deep: GM All-Car Showdown" at Paramount Pictures Studios, in Hollywood, July 12, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Clarke Duncan presents singer Macy Gray with special award for her modified Hummer at annual "Rollin' 24 Deep - GM All-Car Showdown" in Hollywood. Actor Michael Clarke Duncan (R) presents singer Macy Gray with a special award for her modified...more

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Actor Clarke Duncan presents singer Macy Gray with special award for her modified Hummer at annual "Rollin' 24 Deep - GM All-Car Showdown" in Hollywood. Actor Michael Clarke Duncan (R) presents singer Macy Gray with a special award for her modified Hummer at the 2nd annual "Rollin' 24 Deep: GM All-Car Showdown" at Paramount Pictures Studios, in Hollywood, July 12, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 20
<p>Actor Michael Clarke Duncan, one of the stars of the new film "Sin City", poses at the film's premiere in Los Angeles March 28, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actor Michael Clarke Duncan, one of the stars of the new film "Sin City", poses at the film's premiere in Los Angeles March 28, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Actor Michael Clarke Duncan, one of the stars of the new film "Sin City", poses at the film's premiere in Los Angeles March 28, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
11 / 20
<p>The cast of the new action film "Daredevil" pose together at the film's premiere in Los Angeles February 9, 2003. Shown (L-R) are actors Colin Farrell, Michael Clarke Duncan, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

The cast of the new action film "Daredevil" pose together at the film's premiere in Los Angeles February 9, 2003. Shown (L-R) are actors Colin Farrell, Michael Clarke Duncan, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

The cast of the new action film "Daredevil" pose together at the film's premiere in Los Angeles February 9, 2003. Shown (L-R) are actors Colin Farrell, Michael Clarke Duncan, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
12 / 20
<p>Actors Michael Clarke Duncan of "Daredevil" and Megan Mullally of "Will and Grace" announce nominations for the 9th annual Screen Actors Guilds Awards January 28, 2003 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Actors Michael Clarke Duncan of "Daredevil" and Megan Mullally of "Will and Grace" announce nominations for the 9th annual Screen Actors Guilds Awards January 28, 2003 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Actors Michael Clarke Duncan of "Daredevil" and Megan Mullally of "Will and Grace" announce nominations for the 9th annual Screen Actors Guilds Awards January 28, 2003 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
13 / 20
<p>Actor Michale Clarke Duncan, one of the stars of the film "The Green Mile," poses with two awards the film won for Favorite Motion Picture and Favorite Dramatic Motion Picture at the 27th annual People's Choice Awards in Pasadena, January 7, 2001. REUTERS/Rose Prouser</p>

Actor Michale Clarke Duncan, one of the stars of the film "The Green Mile," poses with two awards the film won for Favorite Motion Picture and Favorite Dramatic Motion Picture at the 27th annual People's Choice Awards in Pasadena, January 7, 2001. ...more

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Actor Michale Clarke Duncan, one of the stars of the film "The Green Mile," poses with two awards the film won for Favorite Motion Picture and Favorite Dramatic Motion Picture at the 27th annual People's Choice Awards in Pasadena, January 7, 2001. REUTERS/Rose Prouser

Close
14 / 20
<p>Actors Billy Bob Thornton (L) and Michael Clarke Duncan pose together as they arrive as guests for the party following the premiere of the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" June 5, 2000 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Rose Prouser</p>

Actors Billy Bob Thornton (L) and Michael Clarke Duncan pose together as they arrive as guests for the party following the premiere of the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" June 5, 2000 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Rose Prouser

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Actors Billy Bob Thornton (L) and Michael Clarke Duncan pose together as they arrive as guests for the party following the premiere of the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" June 5, 2000 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Rose Prouser

Close
15 / 20
<p>Barbara Davis (L) talks to actor Michael Clarke Duncan and Alicia Harrison at the Seventh Annual Race to Erase MS gala which raised money for the Nancy Davis Foundation for Multiple Sclerosis, April 28, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Barbara Davis (L) talks to actor Michael Clarke Duncan and Alicia Harrison at the Seventh Annual Race to Erase MS gala which raised money for the Nancy Davis Foundation for Multiple Sclerosis, April 28, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Barbara Davis (L) talks to actor Michael Clarke Duncan and Alicia Harrison at the Seventh Annual Race to Erase MS gala which raised money for the Nancy Davis Foundation for Multiple Sclerosis, April 28, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 20
<p>Actors Michael Caine (L) and Michael Clarke Duncan (R) embrace as the two arrive at the 72nd annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, March 26, 2000. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actors Michael Caine (L) and Michael Clarke Duncan (R) embrace as the two arrive at the 72nd annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, March 26, 2000. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Actors Michael Caine (L) and Michael Clarke Duncan (R) embrace as the two arrive at the 72nd annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, March 26, 2000. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
17 / 20
<p>Michael Clarke Duncan (L) and director Frank Darabont pose at ShoWest March 9, 2000 in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Michael Clarke Duncan (L) and director Frank Darabont pose at ShoWest March 9, 2000 in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Michael Clarke Duncan (L) and director Frank Darabont pose at ShoWest March 9, 2000 in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
18 / 20
<p>Michael Clarke Duncan celebrates as he takes the stage to accept his award at the ShoWest Awards show March 9, 2000 in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Michael Clarke Duncan celebrates as he takes the stage to accept his award at the ShoWest Awards show March 9, 2000 in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Michael Clarke Duncan celebrates as he takes the stage to accept his award at the ShoWest Awards show March 9, 2000 in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
19 / 20
<p>Actors Michael Clarke Duncan (C) and Tom Hanks (R) stars of the new drama film " The Green Mile" pose at the film's premiere with the film's director Frank Darabont (L) December 6 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actors Michael Clarke Duncan (C) and Tom Hanks (R) stars of the new drama film " The Green Mile" pose at the film's premiere with the film's director Frank Darabont (L) December 6 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Actors Michael Clarke Duncan (C) and Tom Hanks (R) stars of the new drama film " The Green Mile" pose at the film's premiere with the film's director Frank Darabont (L) December 6 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick