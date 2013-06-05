Edition:
Profile: Paris Jackson

<p>Michael Jackson's daughter Paris attends a ceremony where the singer's shoes and gloves are used to make hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Michael Jackson's daughter Paris and singer Justin Bieber pose at a ceremony where Jackson is immortalized with hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Michael Jackson's daughter Paris and mother Kathleen attend a ceremony where the singer is immortalized by placing hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Paris Michael Katherine Jackson, the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, sticks out her tongue as she takes a photo with a mobile phone before R&amp;B artist Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Michael Jackson's children (L-R) Blanket, Prince and Paris stand on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>Michael Jackson's daughter Paris speaks at a ceremony where Jackson's shoes and gloves are used to make hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Michael Jackson's daughter Paris and brother Tito Jackson share a moment at a ceremony where the singer is immortalized with hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Michael Jackson's children (L-R) Blanket, Prince and Paris share a laugh at a ceremony where the singer is immortalized with hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Paris and her brother Prince, children of the late Michael Jackson, arrive at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Paris Michael Katherine Jackson, the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, reacts as R&amp;B artist Chris Brown begins his performance in concert during his F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Paris Michael Katherine Jackson, the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, watches from the front row as R&amp;B artist Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>The children of late singer Michael Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. , Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson and Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket), attend the premiere of "Michael Jackson THE IMMORTAL World Tour show" by Cirque du Soleil in Montreal, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

<p>Paris Jackson, daughter of the late singer Michael Jackson, accepts an honorary Grammy on his behalf at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Michael Katherine, becomes emotional as she speaks at her father's memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, July 7, 2009. " REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool</p>

<p>Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Michael Katherine (C) is comforted by family members at a memorial service for her father at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool/Files</p>

