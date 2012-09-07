Profile: Prince Harry
A handout photograph released September 12, 2004 shows Prince Charles (C) with his two sons Prince Harry (L) and Prince William. REUTERS/Handout
A handout photograph released September 12, 2004 shows Prince Charles (C) with his two sons Prince Harry (L) and Prince William. REUTERS/Handout
Prince William is seen making a royal salute as he watches the scene of Trooping the Colour from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his brother Harry and mother Princess Diana in London in this June 15, 1985 file photograph. REUTERS/Roy Letkey/Files
Prince William is seen making a royal salute as he watches the scene of Trooping the Colour from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his brother Harry and mother Princess Diana in London in this June 15, 1985 file photograph. REUTERS/Roy Letkey/Files
The Princess of Wales and Prince Harry attend VJ (Victory over Japan) Day ceremonies in the Mall August 19, 1995. REUTERS/Greg Bos
The Princess of Wales and Prince Harry attend VJ (Victory over Japan) Day ceremonies in the Mall August 19, 1995. REUTERS/Greg Bos
Prince Charles and Prince Harry applaud before a football match in Lens June 26, 1998. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Prince Charles and Prince Harry applaud before a football match in Lens June 26, 1998. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Prince Charles (R) holds Prince Harry's hand as they view the floral tribute on display outside the gates of Balmoral September 4, 1997. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell
Prince Charles (R) holds Prince Harry's hand as they view the floral tribute on display outside the gates of Balmoral September 4, 1997. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell
Prince Harry plants a fruit tree with four-year-old Mutsu in the grounds of the Mants'Ase childrens home near Mahles Hoek in Lesotho March 3, 2004. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Prince Harry plants a fruit tree with four-year-old Mutsu in the grounds of the Mants'Ase childrens home near Mahles Hoek in Lesotho March 3, 2004. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
An image released on June 7, 2003 shows Prince Harry standing next to a bronze statue of Perseus holding the Gorgon's head at Eton College, Windsor, May 12, 2003. REUTERS/Handout
An image released on June 7, 2003 shows Prince Harry standing next to a bronze statue of Perseus holding the Gorgon's head at Eton College, Windsor, May 12, 2003. REUTERS/Handout
Prince Harry sits on his camp bed at FOB Delhi (forward operating base), in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan January 2, 2008. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry sits on his camp bed at FOB Delhi (forward operating base), in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan January 2, 2008. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry speaks with a Gurkha soldier at the observation post on JTAC Hill, close to FOB Delhi (forward operating base), in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan January 2, 2008. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry speaks with a Gurkha soldier at the observation post on JTAC Hill, close to FOB Delhi (forward operating base), in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan January 2, 2008. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry plays rugby during a break from duties, in Helmand province in Southern Afghanistan February 20, 2008. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry plays rugby during a break from duties, in Helmand province in Southern Afghanistan February 20, 2008. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry (front R) kisses his girlfriend Chelsy Davy (front L) as England play Australia during their World Cup cricket Super Eights match in St. John's April 8, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Prince Harry (front R) kisses his girlfriend Chelsy Davy (front L) as England play Australia during their World Cup cricket Super Eights match in St. John's April 8, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Prince Harry (L) and Chelsy Davy attend the friendly international rugby union match between England and Australia at Twickenham in London November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Prince Harry (L) and Chelsy Davy attend the friendly international rugby union match between England and Australia at Twickenham in London November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Prince Harry plays cricket during a visit to the occupied community of Complexo do Alemao in Rio de Janeiro March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Prince Harry plays cricket during a visit to the occupied community of Complexo do Alemao in Rio de Janeiro March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Prince Harry attends a reception at Government House in Nassau, Bahamas March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince Harry attends a reception at Government House in Nassau, Bahamas March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Princess Eugenie (L) and and Prince Harry (R) watch the Epsom Derby at Epsom Racecourse in southern England June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Princess Eugenie (L) and and Prince Harry (R) watch the Epsom Derby at Epsom Racecourse in southern England June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Two models pose with the latest waxwork of Prince Harry at Madame Tussauds in central London March 29, 2006. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Two models pose with the latest waxwork of Prince Harry at Madame Tussauds in central London March 29, 2006. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Britain's Prince Harry gestures after passing the Apache helicopter flight line at Camp Bastion, Afghanistan September 7, 2012. REUTER/John Stillwell/POOL
Britain's Prince Harry gestures after passing the Apache helicopter flight line at Camp Bastion, Afghanistan September 7, 2012. REUTER/John Stillwell/POOL
Prince Harry takes part in a dance at a Jubilee Block Party in Belmopan, Belize March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Prince Harry takes part in a dance at a Jubilee Block Party in Belmopan, Belize March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Prince Harry holds Veyron, an eight week old puppy, during a visit to the charity Canine Partners Training Centre, in Midhurst in southern England July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Prince Harry holds Veyron, an eight week old puppy, during a visit to the charity Canine Partners Training Centre, in Midhurst in southern England July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry holds Mayara Pereira, 3, as he visits the occupied community of Complexo do Alemao in Rio De Janeiro March 10, 2012. The Prince is on a three-day official tour of Brazil on behalf of the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prince Harry holds Mayara Pereira, 3, as he visits the occupied community of Complexo do Alemao in Rio De Janeiro March 10, 2012. The Prince is on a three-day official tour of Brazil on behalf of the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince Harry (R) challenges Nacho Figueras of Argentina at the Sentebale Polo Cup in Campinas, Brazil March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince Harry (R) challenges Nacho Figueras of Argentina at the Sentebale Polo Cup in Campinas, Brazil March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Princes William and Harry react as they attend the Rugby World Cup final against South Africa at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Princes William and Harry react as they attend the Rugby World Cup final against South Africa at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Prince Harry talks about his recent tour of duty in Afghanistan during a TV interview, after arriving back at RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire, southern England March 1, 2008. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry talks about his recent tour of duty in Afghanistan during a TV interview, after arriving back at RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire, southern England March 1, 2008. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince Harry wears a blanket given to him while visiting a school run by the charity Sentebale, which he had founded with Lesotho's Prince Seesio (2nd L), in the village of Semongkong, Lesotho June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/POOL
Prince Harry wears a blanket given to him while visiting a school run by the charity Sentebale, which he had founded with Lesotho's Prince Seesio (2nd L), in the village of Semongkong, Lesotho June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/POOL
Prince Harry practices with Walking with the Wounded on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Prince Harry practices with Walking with the Wounded on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Prince Harry tries wearing an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen, between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole March 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Prince Harry visits Xunantunich Mayan Temple in Benque Viejo del Carmen, Belize March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/POOL
Prince Harry visits Xunantunich Mayan Temple in Benque Viejo del Carmen, Belize March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/POOL
Britain's Prince Harry dances with Chantol Dormer at a youth community center in Kingston, Jamaica March 6, 2012. The Prince is on a week-long tour through Central America and the Caribbean acting as an ambassador for Britain's Queen Elizabeth as part of her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prince Harry dances with Chantol Dormer at a youth community center in Kingston, Jamaica March 6, 2012. The Prince is on a week-long tour through Central America and the Caribbean acting as an ambassador for Britain's Queen Elizabeth as part of her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince Harry (L) and Usain Bolt pose at the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince Harry (L) and Usain Bolt pose at the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince William (C), his wife Catherine (L), Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry cheer for the British team as they watch the track cycling event at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Prince William (C), his wife Catherine (L), Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry cheer for the British team as they watch the track cycling event at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Prince Harry (L) plays beach rugby on Flamengo Beach in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince Harry (L) plays beach rugby on Flamengo Beach in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince Harry and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in central London June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Prince Harry and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in central London June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Prince Harry drinks a hibiscus rum punch at a street party in Belmopan, Belize March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince Harry drinks a hibiscus rum punch at a street party in Belmopan, Belize March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prince Harry talks to Alex Logan, aged six, as he attends the WellChild awards ceremony at the InterContinental Hotel in London September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lewis Whyld/pool
Britain's Prince Harry talks to Alex Logan, aged six, as he attends the WellChild awards ceremony at the InterContinental Hotel in London September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lewis Whyld/pool
Britain's Prince Harry laughs during the WellChild awards ceremony at the InterContinental Hotel in London September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lewis Whyld/pool
Britain's Prince Harry laughs during the WellChild awards ceremony at the InterContinental Hotel in London September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lewis Whyld/pool