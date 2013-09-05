Profile: Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson wears a diamond ring as she poses on the red carpet for the movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, during the 70th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Scarlett Johansson poses during a photocall for the movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Scarlett Johansson speaks to the media as she attends the film premiere of "Hitchcock" in New York November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Scarlett Johansson addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Scarlett Johansson poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Scarlett Johansson smiles at the ceremony where she was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Scarlett Johansson poses for pictures as she arrives on the red carpet for the "Goldene Kamera" (Golden Camera) awards ceremony in Berlin, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Scarlett Johansson walks along a road during the filming of a scene from the movie 'Under The Skin' in Glencoe, Scotland November 9, 2011. The film, about Aliens descending on Earth to abduct hitchhikers, is directed by Jonathan Glazer. REUTERS/David...more
Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers on the catwalk before the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers on the catwalk before the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Scarlett Johansson attends the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection show during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Scarlett Johansson stands next to members of U.S. Armed Forces on stage at the 5th annual Spike TV's Guys Choice awards in Culver City, California June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sandra Bullock kisses Scarlett Johansson as she accepts the generation award at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Scarlett Johansson poses at the premiere of the movie "Iron Man 2" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, April 26, 2010. The movie opens in the U.S. on May 7. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Scarlett Johansson poses during a photocall for the movie "Iron Man 2" in Los Angeles, April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Scarlett Johansson looks up at her co-star Liev Schreiber during the curtain call at the opening night of, "A View From The Bridge" on Broadway in New York, January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers at Selfridges department store in Oxford Street where she made a promotional appearance, in central London, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers at Selfridges department store in Oxford Street where she made a promotional appearance, in central London, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Scarlett Johansson arrives at Selfridges department store in Oxford Street to promote make-up, in central London, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Scarlett Johansson poses for the photographers before Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Scarlett Johansson poses for the photographers with Domenico Dolce (L) and Stefano Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week, March 1, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Scarlett Johansson gestures as she talks to co-star Ginnifer Goodwin at the party following premiere of the movie "He's Just Not That Into You" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Scarlett Johansson poses at the premiere of the movie "He's Just Not That Into You" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Scarlett Johansson arrives for the launch party of Frank Miller's adaptation of the comic series "The Spirit" in London, December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Paz Vega, Scarlett Johansson and Eva Mendes smile during a photocall to promote their film "The Spirit" in Madrid, December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Scarlett Johansson poses with Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi at the party following the film's premiere in Los Angeles, August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Penelope Cruz and Scarlett Johansson pose at the premiere of "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" in Los Angeles August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Scarlett Johansson arrives on the red carpet to present her film 'The other Boleyn Girl' running at the 58th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman pose during a photocall to present their film 'The other Boleyn Girl' running at the 58th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele
Scarlett Johansson is seen on set during the first day's filming for director Woody Allen's film "Vicky Christina Barcelona", July 9, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Scarlett Johansson signs autographs as she arrives at the Cinema Palace in Venice August 30, 2006. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Scarlett Johansson waves from a boat in Venice August 30, 2006. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
