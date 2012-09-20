Edition:
Profile: Shakira

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Shakira (R) embraces her boyfriend, Barcelona's player Gerard Pique during her concert in Barcelona May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Shakira (R) embraces her boyfriend, Barcelona's player Gerard Pique during her concert in Barcelona May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Shakira dances with her boyfriend, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, and his teammates during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour", at Lluis Companys Olympic stadium in Barcelona, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Shakira dances with her boyfriend, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, and his teammates during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour", at Lluis Companys Olympic stadium in Barcelona, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Gerard Pique kisses Shakira after Lionel Messi's goal against Osasuna during their Spanish first division soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Gerard Pique kisses Shakira after Lionel Messi's goal against Osasuna during their Spanish first division soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Shakira reacts after she was presented the award for best female pop vocal for "Sale El Sol" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Shakira reacts after she was presented the award for best female pop vocal for "Sale El Sol" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Shakira performs "Loca" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Shakira performs "Loca" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Shakira performs under heavy rain during her concert part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour" in Bucharest May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Shakira performs under heavy rain during her concert part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour" in Bucharest May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Shakira performs during her concert in Caracas, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Montano

Shakira performs during her concert in Caracas, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Montano

Shakira performs during the "Rock in Rio" music festival in Arganda del Rey near Madrid early June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Shakira performs during the "Rock in Rio" music festival in Arganda del Rey near Madrid early June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Shakira performs during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour", in Beirut, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/SHAKIRA Official Press Release Photo's - Mix FM/Handout

Shakira performs during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour", in Beirut, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/SHAKIRA Official Press Release Photo's - Mix FM/Handout

Shakira performs during her 'Oral Fixation Tour' in Caracas November 11, 2006. REUTERS/Francesco Spotorno

Shakira performs during her 'Oral Fixation Tour' in Caracas November 11, 2006. REUTERS/Francesco Spotorno

Shakira poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Shakira poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Shakira (C) sits next to Gerard Pique (L) of FC Barcelona and American comedienne Sarah Silverman during a plenary session at the 3rd annual Israeli Presidential Conference in Jerusalem June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tara Todras-Whitehill/Pool

Shakira (C) sits next to Gerard Pique (L) of FC Barcelona and American comedienne Sarah Silverman during a plenary session at the 3rd annual Israeli Presidential Conference in Jerusalem June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tara Todras-Whitehill/Pool

Shakira walks with her boyfriend Gerard Pique after her joint news conference with Israel's president Shimon Peres (not seen) at the 3rd annual Israeli Presidential Conference in Jerusalem June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Shakira walks with her boyfriend Gerard Pique after her joint news conference with Israel's president Shimon Peres (not seen) at the 3rd annual Israeli Presidential Conference in Jerusalem June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Shakira smiles during a promotional event during the second media day of the 80th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Shakira smiles during a promotional event during the second media day of the 80th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Shakira drinks during a promotional event during the second media day of the 80th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Shakira drinks during a promotional event during the second media day of the 80th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Shakira (L) addresses the audience as President Barack Obama listens during a ceremony, also attended by Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, to restitute land to Afro-Colombians displaced from their homes by armed rebel groups in San Pedro Square in Cartagena, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Shakira (L) addresses the audience as President Barack Obama listens during a ceremony, also attended by Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, to restitute land to Afro-Colombians displaced from their homes by armed rebel groups in San Pedro Square in Cartagena, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Shakira poses for photographers after speaking at the Oxford Union, Oxford University, England December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Shakira poses for photographers after speaking at the Oxford Union, Oxford University, England December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Shakira performs during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour" at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Shakira performs during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour" at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Shakira performs during the closing ceremony for the 2010 World Cup at Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Shakira performs during the closing ceremony for the 2010 World Cup at Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Shakira greets her fans after unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Shakira greets her fans after unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

