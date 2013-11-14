Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Nov 14, 2013 | 4:25pm GMT

Proof of life

<p>A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. Photographer John Javellana was asked by several groups of typhoon survivors to post their photos on social media sites so that loved ones know they are alive. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. Photographer John Javellana was asked by several groups of typhoon survivors to post their photos on...more

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. Photographer John Javellana was asked by several groups of typhoon survivors to post their photos on social media sites so that loved ones know they are alive. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
1 / 7
<p>A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
2 / 7
<p>A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
3 / 7
<p>A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
4 / 7
<p>A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
5 / 7
<p>A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
6 / 7
<p>A super typhoon Haiyan survivor poses with her name displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A super typhoon Haiyan survivor poses with her name displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A super typhoon Haiyan survivor poses with her name displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Indigenous games

Indigenous games

Next Slideshows

Indigenous games

Indigenous games

Some 48 Brazilian indigenous tribes present their cultural rituals and compete in traditional sports such as archery, running with logs and canoeing during the...

13 Nov 2013
How to build a castle

How to build a castle

The Guedelon castle is a French medieval chateau-fort being built using the techniques, materials and rules of the 13th Century. Construction will be completed...

14 Nov 2013
Aid to the Philippines

Aid to the Philippines

The desperate struggle to help the typhoon survivors.

13 Nov 2013
Embedded in Somalia

Embedded in Somalia

Photographer Siegfried Modola is travelling with the Kenya Defence Force of the African Mission in Somalia.

12 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures