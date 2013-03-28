Edition:
Protecting the President

<p>Secret Service agents guard a street where President Obama met with a family at their home in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama among Secret Service Agents and members of the public as he arrives at Los Angeles International Airport, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>A Secret Service officer maintains visible watch during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch/Pool</p>

<p>Secret Service agents and other security detail await the arrival of President Obama on the golf driving range at the Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville, Ontario, during a G8 Summit, June 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Then Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama speaking in the pouring rain as Secret Service agents are pictured on a nearby roof during a rally at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Secret Service agents and Honolulu Police block North Kalaheo Ave. during President Obama's Christmas vacation in Kailua, Hawaii, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry</p>

<p>Secret Service agents await the arrival of then Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama alongside his SUV at Raleigh-Durham airport in North Carolina, May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>A Secret Service agent stares out into the wooded area as he provides security for first lady Michelle Obama at Ma'o Organic Farms in Waianae, Hawaii November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A Secret Service agent provides security for then Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, October 11, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Secret Service snipers walk the plaza on the East front of the US Capitol as the sun comes up in the early dawn, before the 57th inauguration ceremonies for President Obama, in Washington DC, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

<p>A protester against President Obama is escorted by Secret Service after shouting at him during an election campaign rally at the House of Blues in Los Angeles, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Marine One, carrying President Obama, takes off from the South Lawn of the White House, guarded by a member of the Uniformed Division of the Secret Service, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>A member of the Secret Service supervises as an Air Force forklift puts in place a concrete barrier to block off part of Waikiki Beach before the annual APEC Summit in Honolulu, Hawaii, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>A Secret Service vehicle on Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House during heavy snow in Washington, March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Secret Service agents secure a balcony ahead of the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service at the National Cathedral in Washington, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Secret Service agents walk on the White House grounds under heavy snowfall in Washington, February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

<p>President Obama walks with Secret Service agents on his way to greet steelworkers during a shift change in Youngstown, Ohio, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Secret Service agents stand outside the site of a rally held by then Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama at night in Santa Fe, New Mexico, February 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>A Secret Service agent provides security for then President-elect Barack Obama's visit to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A Secret Service agent waits for President Obama to board his bus after a visit to Maquoketa High School, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Secret Service agents surround then Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama as he steps out of his vehicle to wave to the crowd in Roanoke, Virginia, October 17, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A secret service agent removes the Union Jack from a limousine after President Obama and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron departed aboard Marine One for Ohio from Washington, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

<p>President Obama sprints up the steps of the Lincoln Memorial surrounded by Secret Service agents, to visit with tourists, in Washington, April 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

<p>President Obama walks to greet people while followed by Secret Service agents in front of Cinderella's Castle at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Secret Service providing security for President Obama in Pensacola, Florida, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Secret Service agents provide security for then Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama as he boards an elevator at his hotel in Berlin, July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A Secret Service Agent holds open the SUV door for President Obama upon his arrival at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Secret Service agents surround the stage as President Obama speaks during a campaign rally at Mentor High School in Mentor, Ohio, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Surrounded by Secret Service agents, President Obama waves to spectators before getting back in his limo after walking during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>A Secret Service agent keeps watch in an alley as President Obama visits a bakery in Beaver, Ohio, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

