Protecting the President
Secret Service agents keep watch as U.S. President Barack Obama visits a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Secret Service agent keeps watch moments before President Obama takes the stage to talk about immigration reform in Nashville, Tennessee, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Secret Service agent guards a door as President Obama speaks during a visit to Cross Campus in Los Angeles, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of the Secret Service keep watch as President Obama tours the Secretariat in Yangon, Myanmar, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of the Secret Service Counter Assault Team wait as President Obama arrives in Marine One at the Wall Street Heliport in New York, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Secret Service agent with an automatic rifle hurries people to evacuate the White House complex over a security alert moments after President Obama and his family left for the presidential retreat, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Secret Service officers detain a man after he reportedly threw firecrackers over the fence of the White House, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Secret Service agents guard a street where President Obama met with a family at their home in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Secret Service agents step off a Marine helicopter before President Obama departs Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Members of the Secret Service train their sights on a distant hill as President Obama announces the designation of 346,000 acres of the San Gabriel Mountains as a national monument in San Dimas, California, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of the Secret Service counter assault team stand atop the West Wing of the White House, December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Secret Service officer maintains visible watch during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch/Pool
Secret Service agents and other security detail await the arrival of President Obama on the golf driving range at the Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville, Ontario, during a G8 Summit, June 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Then Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama speaking in the pouring rain as Secret Service agents are pictured on a nearby roof during a rally at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Secret Service agents and Honolulu Police block North Kalaheo Ave. during President Obama's Christmas vacation in Kailua, Hawaii, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
President Obama smiles as he puts on his jacket while flanked by Secret Service agents before boarding Air Force One, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Secret Service agent provides security for then Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, October 11, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Secret Service snipers walk the plaza on the East front of the US Capitol as the sun comes up in the early dawn, before the 57th inauguration ceremonies for President Obama, in Washington DC, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Secret Service agents secure a balcony ahead of the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service at the National Cathedral in Washington, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secret Service agents walk on the White House grounds under heavy snowfall in Washington, February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A Secret Service agent provides security for then President-elect Barack Obama's visit to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
Secret Service agents surround then Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama as he steps out of his vehicle to wave to the crowd in Roanoke, Virginia, October 17, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Secret Service providing security for President Obama in Pensacola, Florida, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
Secret Service agents provide security for then Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama as he boards an elevator at his hotel in Berlin, July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Secret Service Agent holds open the SUV door for President Obama upon his arrival at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Secret Service agents surround the stage as President Obama speaks during a campaign rally at Mentor High School in Mentor, Ohio, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Secret Service agents await the arrival of then Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama alongside his SUV at Raleigh-Durham airport in North Carolina, May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Surrounded by Secret Service agents, President Obama waves to spectators before getting back in his limo after walking during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Secret Service agent keeps watch in an alley as President Obama visits a bakery in Beaver, Ohio, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
