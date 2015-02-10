Protecting the President

A Secret Service agent keeps watch over the street from a window as President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama take part in a day of service at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington, in celebration of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday in...more

A Secret Service agent keeps watch over the street from a window as President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama take part in a day of service at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington, in celebration of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday in Washington January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close