Protest as Confederate statue removed
Protesters gather before a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A protester reacts as a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A construction crew works to remove a monument of Jefferson Davis in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A protester carries a Confederate battle flag as a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Protesters gather as a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A construction crew works to remove a monument of Jefferson Davis in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A protester reacts as a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Protesters clash as a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A New Orleans police officer stands guard as a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
New Orleans police officers stand guard as a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Protesters clash as a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man holds an American flag as a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Protesters gather before a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Next Slideshows
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Anti-Trump protest outside White House
Protesters outside the White House rally against President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the...
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
MORE IN PICTURES
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.