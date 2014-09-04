Protest at NYFW
Police stand nearby as activists with placards chase models taking part in fashion designer Victor dE Souza's Fashion Week show, which used horse-drawn carriages through Central Park, in New York September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protesters hold up signs as they stand beside horse carriages before the Victor dE Souza fashion show in Central Park in New York September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester holds up a sign as she stands beside horse carriages before the Victor dE Souza fashion show in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A union leader representing horse-drawn carriage drivers escorts a model past animal activists ahead of a fashion show held by designer Victor dE Souza using the carriages through Central Park, New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A model gets into an SUV before the Victor dE Souza fashion show which was held in the back of horse drawn carriages in Central Park in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Protesters yell slogans and hold up signs as they stand beside horse carriages before the Victor dE Souza fashion show in Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model holds a sticker ahead of a fashion show held by designer Victor dE Souza using horse drawn carriages through Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Models take part in a Victor dE Souza fashion show in the back of a horse drawn carriage in Central Park September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A union leader representing horse-drawn carriage drivers gives a thumbs-up towards models as they are escorted past animal activists ahead of a fashion show held by designer Victor dE Souza using the carriages through Central Park, September 3, 2014....more
Animal activists hold placards ahead of a fashion show held by designer Victor de Souza using horse-drawn carriages through Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protesters yell slogans and hold up signs as they stand beside horse carriages before the Victor dE Souza fashion show in the back of horse drawn carriages in Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A union leader representing horse drawn carriage drivers escort models seeking refuge past animal activists ahead of a fashion show held by designer Victor dE Souza using the horse drawn carriages through Central Park, September 3, 2014....more
A model holds a sticker next to animal rights activists holding a sign during a protest ahead of a fashion show held by designer Victor dE Souza using horse drawn carriages through Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A model takes part in a Victor dE Souza fashion show in the back of a horse drawn carriage in Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models seek refuge past animal rights activists ahead of a fashion show held by designer Victor dE Souza using horse drawn carriages through Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Models take part in a fashion show held by designer Victor dE Souza using horse drawn carriages through Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Models take part in a Victor dE Souza fashion show in the back of a horse drawn carriage in Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model holds a sign while walking along 59th Street before the Victor dE Souza fashion show that was held in the back of horse drawn carriages in Central Park, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Highest paid TV actresses
The ten top-earning actresses on television.
Celebrity breakups of 2014
Celebrity couples who called it quits this year.
Made In America
The two day music festival organized by Jay-Z.
Burning Man Festival
Scenes from this year's Burning Man festival in Nevada.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.