Protest in China
People walk next to a damaged car during a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Riot police order people to move at the entrance to the Zhili town government building in Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man rides his bicycle as riot policemen stand on an empty street after a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. Hundreds of people clashed with police and smashed public property in China's eastern Zhejiang province after a dispute between tax authorities and a local shop owner snowballed into protests, a government-run news site said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People attend a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People watch as riot police walk along the central square during a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch as riot police stand at the entrance of the Zhili town government building after a protest in Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People stand in front of armed paramilitary policemen after a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Riot police stand at the entrance to the Zhili town government building after a protest in Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People watch as riot police walk along the central square during a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
People march during a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
