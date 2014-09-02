Protest in Pakistan
Anti-government protesters beat a riot policeman after clashes during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Anti-government protesters pull a rope to remove a container barricade during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Anti-government protesters stand guard at a checkpoint at the entrance of an area under their control near the prime minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An anti-government protester walks past tents of her follow protesters as they camp at the premises of the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An anti-government protester waits to receive his breakfast during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Anti-government protesters sleep under a truck with a poster of their leader Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, as they camp outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad...more
Policemen run away from anti-government protesters during the Revolution March towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and opposition leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, escort a boy suffering from the effects of tear gas fired by riot police in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Anti-government protesters run after police personnel during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Soldiers from the Pakistan Rangers stop supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during Revolution March towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Riot police run away from supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Riot police run away from Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, carry an injured fellow protester during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, outside the parliament house as the supporters marched towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad August 30, 2014. ...more
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri chant slogans in front of the Parliament house building during "Revolution March" in Islamabad August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Riot police run after a supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri outside the parliament house as the supporters marched towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A riot police officer looks on as supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri move towards Prime Minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri chants slogans as he goes towards the Prime Minister's house with others during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri, tries to stop fellow supporters from attacking riot police while going towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri stand on a container barricade while going towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri outside the Parliament house as the supporters marched towards Prime Minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri remove a barricade while marching towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A army soldier stands guard at a government building while supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri move towards the Prime Minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri prays while wearing a gas mask, for protection from tear gas released by the police to disperse the supporters as they marched to the prime minister's house, in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri wearing a head band, in Urdu saying, "Revolution or Martyer", listens to him praying, outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri stand on a container barricade while moving towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Police officers sit near their riot shields in front of the Parliament house building during the "Revolution March" protests in Islamabad August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri holds a police shield he stands amidst tear gas smoke during clashes with riot police as Tahir ul-Qadri supporters went towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. ...more
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri reacts as she listens to him praying outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
