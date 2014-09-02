Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Sep 2, 2014 | 1:35pm BST

Protest in Pakistan

Anti-government protesters beat a riot policeman after clashes during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Anti-government protesters beat a riot policeman after clashes during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Anti-government protesters beat a riot policeman after clashes during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
1 / 30
Anti-government protesters pull a rope to remove a container barricade during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Anti-government protesters pull a rope to remove a container barricade during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Anti-government protesters pull a rope to remove a container barricade during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
2 / 30
Anti-government protesters stand guard at a checkpoint at the entrance of an area under their control near the prime minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-government protesters stand guard at a checkpoint at the entrance of an area under their control near the prime minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Anti-government protesters stand guard at a checkpoint at the entrance of an area under their control near the prime minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
3 / 30
An anti-government protester walks past tents of her follow protesters as they camp at the premises of the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An anti-government protester walks past tents of her follow protesters as they camp at the premises of the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
An anti-government protester walks past tents of her follow protesters as they camp at the premises of the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
4 / 30
An anti-government protester waits to receive his breakfast during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An anti-government protester waits to receive his breakfast during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
An anti-government protester waits to receive his breakfast during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 30
Anti-government protesters sleep under a truck with a poster of their leader Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, as they camp outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-government protesters sleep under a truck with a poster of their leader Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, as they camp outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad...more

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Anti-government protesters sleep under a truck with a poster of their leader Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, as they camp outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
6 / 30
Policemen run away from anti-government protesters during the Revolution March towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Policemen run away from anti-government protesters during the Revolution March towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Policemen run away from anti-government protesters during the Revolution March towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
7 / 30
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and opposition leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, escort a boy suffering from the effects of tear gas fired by riot police in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and opposition leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, escort a boy suffering from the effects of tear gas fired by riot police in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and opposition leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, escort a boy suffering from the effects of tear gas fired by riot police in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
8 / 30
Anti-government protesters run after police personnel during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-government protesters run after police personnel during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Anti-government protesters run after police personnel during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
9 / 30
Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
10 / 30
Soldiers from the Pakistan Rangers stop supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during Revolution March towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Soldiers from the Pakistan Rangers stop supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during Revolution March towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Soldiers from the Pakistan Rangers stop supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during Revolution March towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
11 / 30
Riot police run away from supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Riot police run away from supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Riot police run away from supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
12 / 30
Riot police run away from Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Riot police run away from Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Riot police run away from Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
13 / 30
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, carry an injured fellow protester during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, carry an injured fellow protester during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, carry an injured fellow protester during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
14 / 30
Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, outside the parliament house as the supporters marched towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, outside the parliament house as the supporters marched towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad August 30, 2014. ...more

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, outside the parliament house as the supporters marched towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
15 / 30
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri chant slogans in front of the Parliament house building during "Revolution March" in Islamabad August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri chant slogans in front of the Parliament house building during "Revolution March" in Islamabad August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri chant slogans in front of the Parliament house building during "Revolution March" in Islamabad August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
16 / 30
Riot police run after a supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri outside the parliament house as the supporters marched towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Riot police run after a supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri outside the parliament house as the supporters marched towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Riot police run after a supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri outside the parliament house as the supporters marched towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
17 / 30
A riot police officer looks on as supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri move towards Prime Minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A riot police officer looks on as supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri move towards Prime Minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A riot police officer looks on as supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri move towards Prime Minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
18 / 30
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri chants slogans as he goes towards the Prime Minister's house with others during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri chants slogans as he goes towards the Prime Minister's house with others during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri chants slogans as he goes towards the Prime Minister's house with others during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
19 / 30
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri, tries to stop fellow supporters from attacking riot police while going towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri, tries to stop fellow supporters from attacking riot police while going towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri, tries to stop fellow supporters from attacking riot police while going towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
20 / 30
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri stand on a container barricade while going towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri stand on a container barricade while going towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri stand on a container barricade while going towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
21 / 30
Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri outside the Parliament house as the supporters marched towards Prime Minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri outside the Parliament house as the supporters marched towards Prime Minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri outside the Parliament house as the supporters marched towards Prime Minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
22 / 30
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri remove a barricade while marching towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri remove a barricade while marching towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri remove a barricade while marching towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
23 / 30
A army soldier stands guard at a government building while supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri move towards the Prime Minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A army soldier stands guard at a government building while supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri move towards the Prime Minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A army soldier stands guard at a government building while supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri move towards the Prime Minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
24 / 30
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri prays while wearing a gas mask, for protection from tear gas released by the police to disperse the supporters as they marched to the prime minister's house, in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri prays while wearing a gas mask, for protection from tear gas released by the police to disperse the supporters as they marched to the prime minister's house, in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri prays while wearing a gas mask, for protection from tear gas released by the police to disperse the supporters as they marched to the prime minister's house, in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
25 / 30
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri wearing a head band, in Urdu saying, "Revolution or Martyer", listens to him praying, outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri wearing a head band, in Urdu saying, "Revolution or Martyer", listens to him praying, outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri wearing a head band, in Urdu saying, "Revolution or Martyer", listens to him praying, outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
26 / 30
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri stand on a container barricade while moving towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri stand on a container barricade while moving towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri stand on a container barricade while moving towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
27 / 30
Police officers sit near their riot shields in front of the Parliament house building during the "Revolution March" protests in Islamabad August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Police officers sit near their riot shields in front of the Parliament house building during the "Revolution March" protests in Islamabad August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Police officers sit near their riot shields in front of the Parliament house building during the "Revolution March" protests in Islamabad August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
28 / 30
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri holds a police shield he stands amidst tear gas smoke during clashes with riot police as Tahir ul-Qadri supporters went towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri holds a police shield he stands amidst tear gas smoke during clashes with riot police as Tahir ul-Qadri supporters went towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. ...more

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri holds a police shield he stands amidst tear gas smoke during clashes with riot police as Tahir ul-Qadri supporters went towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
29 / 30
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri reacts as she listens to him praying outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri reacts as she listens to him praying outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri reacts as she listens to him praying outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Conflict in east Ukraine

Conflict in east Ukraine

Next Slideshows

Conflict in east Ukraine

Conflict in east Ukraine

Ukraine accuses Russia of "direct and undisguised aggression" in the country.

02 Sep 2014
Pictures of the month: August

Pictures of the month: August

Our top photos from the month of August.

01 Sep 2014
Burning Man Festival

Burning Man Festival

Scenes from this year's Burning Man festival in Nevada.

31 Aug 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

30 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast