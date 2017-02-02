Protesters force UC Berkeley to cancel far-right speaker
A vandalized Bank of America office is seen after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk, in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Police officers prepare to deploy a skirmish line after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk, in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A worker surveys the damage to a vandalized Starbucks after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk, in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen...more
A vandalized Bank of America office is seen after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk, in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man removes graffiti at an ATM machine after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Two demonstrators hold signs as they face a police line after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk, in Berkeley, California....more
Vandalized ATMs are seen at a Wells Fargo bank after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk, in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burned out portable light system is seen at UC Berkeley after a student protest turned violent during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Next Slideshows
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the month of January.
Welcome to Hotel Mosul
Inside the damaged five-star Ninewah Oberoi Hotel in Mosul.
Grim aftermath inside Quebec mosque after deadly shooting
WARNING: CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT: Haunting images of the bloodstained walls and floors inside the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec after the killing of six...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.