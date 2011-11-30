Protesters storm British embassy
Police chase protesters as they enter the gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Police chase protesters as they enter the gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters burn a British flag taken down from the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Protesters burn a British flag taken down from the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Protestors walk in the compound of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Protestors walk in the compound of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters enter the opened gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters enter the opened gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters walk in the British embassy compound as an embassy car burns in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters walk in the British embassy compound as an embassy car burns in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Protestors remove the crest of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Protestors remove the crest of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Protestors break windows of a building inside the compound of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Protestors break windows of a building inside the compound of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A protesters removes the emblem of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A protesters removes the emblem of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A cleric spray paints graffiti inside the British embassy compound in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A cleric spray paints graffiti inside the British embassy compound in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Police stand guard in front of the British embassy before demonstrators broke through and entered the embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Police stand guard in front of the British embassy before demonstrators broke through and entered the embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
A protester walks with a poster from the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester walks with a poster from the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Iranian protesters shout slogans as one of the protesters climbs over the gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Iranian protesters shout slogans as one of the protesters climbs over the gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Iranian protesters try to enter the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Iranian protesters try to enter the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Iranian protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in front of British Embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi (
Iranian protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in front of British Embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi (
Iranian protesters remove a satellite dish from a building near the gate of the British Embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Iranian protesters remove a satellite dish from a building near the gate of the British Embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Protestors remove the flag of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Protestors remove the flag of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
A protester tries to set fire to a British flag on top of a wall at the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
A protester tries to set fire to a British flag on top of a wall at the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
The Iranian flag is seen flying in the flag pole of the British Embassy compound after protesters stormed the embassy and removed the British flag in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
The Iranian flag is seen flying in the flag pole of the British Embassy compound after protesters stormed the embassy and removed the British flag in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Police stop protesters from getting near the gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Police stop protesters from getting near the gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Protesters attempt to tear up a British flag that they had removed at the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Protesters attempt to tear up a British flag that they had removed at the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi