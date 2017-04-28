Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Macedonian police escorts injured members of the parliament including Social Democratic leader Zoran Zaev near the parliament in Skopje, Macedonia. Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after...more
Protesters entered Macedonia's parliament. Macedonian police fired stun grenades to disperse protesters outside the parliament and clear the way for the evacuation of lawmakers still in the building. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Protesters entered Macedonia's parliament. Live television footage showed Social Democratic leader Zoran Zaev with blood trickling from one side of his forehead, not long after he announced that the majority coalition led by his party had elected...more
Macedonian riot police block the road near the parliament. A Reuters witness saw nationalist protesters angered over Xhaferi's election beating up another lawmaker in parliament. Broken glass littered the floor and traces of blood were seen in...more
Demonstrators storm into Macedonia's parliament. Some of the roughly 200 protesters inside the parliament were masked. Witnesses said that police entered parliament after the disturbances erupted but did not immediately seek to quell the...more
Protesters entered Macedonia's parliament. President Gjorge Ivanov refused to give mandate to Zaev who has forged the coalition with ethnic Albanian parties to form the government saying it threatened the sovereignty of Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen...more
An injured leader of the Social Democrats Zoran Zaev is escorted out of the parliament. Macedonia has been without a functioning government since 2015 when the country sank into political turmoil over a wiretapping scandal that brought down the...more
Protesters entered Macedonia's parliament. Zaev's parliamentary alliance has triggered daily street protests by Macedonian nationalists in Skopje. Ethnic Albanians comprise a third of the country's population. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Demonstrators carry an injured man after clashes with riot police. The current crisis is the worst since 2001 when Western diplomacy helped drag the country of 2.1 million people back from the brink of civil war during an ethnic Albanian insurgency,...more
Macedonian riot police block the road near the parliament. Shortly before protesters charged into parliament, Zaev told reporters, "With 67 votes we have elected a new parliament speaker. I want to congratulate Talat Xhaferi and good luck to all of...more
Protesters entered Macedonia's parliament. Xhaferi became the first ethnic Albanian parliament speaker in Macedonia since the small Balkan country won independence from then-Yugoslavia in 1991. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Demonstrators stormed into Macedonia's parliament. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Protesters entered Macedonia's parliament. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Protesters entered Macedonia's parliament. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Protesters entered Macedonia's parliament. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
