Protesting the Zimmerman verdict
Thandiee Abdullah, 9, holds a placard as she marches to protest the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the killing of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in Beverly Hills, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Demonstrators march to protest the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the killing of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in Beverly Hills, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Patrons toast at a restaurant table as demonstrators rally to protest the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the killing of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in Beverly Hills, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People cheer from a vehicle as they drive by a march protesting the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the killing of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in Beverly Hills, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People march by the Beverly Wilshire hotel during a protest for the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the killing of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in Beverly Hills, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brendon Daniels holds up a can of iced tea and a bag of skittles during a rally in support of slain teenager Trayvon Martin in Orlando, Florida, July 17, 2013.REUTERS/David Manning
Retired U.S. Navy veteran Casey David Kole interrupts a rally in support of slain teenager Trayvon Martin, to show his support for George Zimmerman in Orlando, Florida, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
People march during a rally organized by the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) coalition to protest the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mario...more
People listen to speakers during a protest march against the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida last year, in the Harlem area of New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri more
A woman cheers from her fire escape during a march in protest against the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of Trayvon Martin last year, in the Harlem area of New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Los Angeles police arrest about a dozen people after a peaceful protest supporting Trayvon Martin turned unlawful in the Leimert Park neighborhood Los Angeles, July 15, 2013.REUTERS/Jason Redmond
People march during a rally organized by the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) coalition to protest the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, California July 16, 2013....more
People hug following a protest march against the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida last year, in the Harlem area of New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People chant during a rally organized by the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) coalition to protest the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, California July 16, 2013....more
A woman holds a sign during a vigil for slain youth Trayvon Martin in the Harlem area of New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People jump on a car on Crenshaw Boulevard during a protest against the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin trial in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Los Angeles police arrest a woman after a peaceful protest supporting Trayvon Martin turned unlawful in the Leimert Park neighborhood Los Angeles, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A man holds a sign at Leimert Park during a peaceful protest of the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Hundreds of activists demand justice for Trayvon Martin after marching to Times Square from New York's Union Square, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protester Keisha Martin-Hall holds a bag of Skittles as she participates in a rally in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin trial in Times Square in New York, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Terill Powell carries his five-year-old son Maurice Powell amidst hundreds of activists who are demanding justice for Trayvon Martin while marching to Times Square from New York's Union Square July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People attend a rally in reaction to a not guilty verdict for George Zimmerman in New York July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman yells slogans as demonstrators demand justice for Trayvon Martin while marching to Times Square from New York's Union Square July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People take part in a march in reaction to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in New York July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man wearing face paint is seen in the crowd at a rally for Trayvon Martin in Miami, Florida July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
A demonstrator blocks a commuter train as they protest the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin trial, in Los Angeles, California July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A crowd of demonstrators block traffic on the Interstate 10 freeway while protesting the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin trial, in Los Angeles, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man shouts during a protest march against the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin trial, in Los Angeles, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A mock chalk outline along with candy and a soft drink similar to that bought by Trayvon Martin before his death are pictured during a rally in reaction to a not guilty verdict for George Zimmerman in New York July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer more
A woman stands on a traffic signal during a march in reaction to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in New York July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Annette Quintera from Miami holds an image of Trayvon Martin at a rally in Miami, Florida July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
A boy holds up a sign in reaction to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in New York July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Darssie Jackson (C) reacts with her children Linzey Stafford, 10, (L) and Shauntiana Stafford outside Seminole County Court where George Zimmerman was found not guilty on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in Sanford, Florida July 13,...more
Brooklyn Nimoh of New York wears a "Justice For Trayvon Martin" shirt as people gather at Union Square in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin trial, in New York, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A protester falls while others run as Los Angeles Police officers try to remove them from the intersection of Exposition and Crenshaw boulevards, following the George Zimmerman verdict, in Los Angeles, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Will Reese holds a protest sign in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin trial, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A protester blocks an Expo Line train at the intersection of Exposition and Crenshaw boulevards, following the George Zimmerman verdict in Los Angeles, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A protester (2nd L) shouts as Los Angeles Police try to remove protesters from the intersection of Exposition and Crenshaw boulevards, following the George Zimmerman verdict in Los Angeles, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
People react to the verdict at Seminole County Court where George Zimmerman was found not guilty on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in Sanford, Florida, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A protester talks with Los Angeles Police officers as they try to remove protesters from the intersection of Exposition and Crenshaw boulevards, following the George Zimmerman verdict in Los Angeles, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
