Pictures | Mon Mar 14, 2016 | 3:35pm GMT

Protesting Trump

Demonstrators celebrate after Donald Trump canceled his rally at the University of Illinois in Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Secret Service agents surround Donald Trump during a disturbance as he speaks at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
A designated area for protesters is seen outside an event for Donald Trump at the Savannah Center in Cincinnati, Ohio March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Police detain a man after a fight between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump, ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
An anti-Trump protester holds his protest sign outside a rally for Donald Trump in Cleveland, Ohio, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
A Trump supporter (R) talks to a demonstrator (L) after Donald Trump canceled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
A protester interrupts Donald Trump's speech during a campaign rally at the downtown Midland Theater in Kansas City, Missouri, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Rakeem Jones lies on the ground while being removed by deputies from a Donald Trump rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016, in a still image from video provided by Ronnie Rouse March 10, 2016. Jones was assaulted during his eviction from the rally, and a man faces criminal charges in the altercation. REUTERS/Ronnie C/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Protesters gather to demonstrate outside an event for Donald Trump at the Savannah Center in Cincinnati, Ohio March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Protesters are escorted out of UIC Pavilion before Donald Trump's rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Donald Trump smiles as protesters hold up a sign reading "No Place for Hate in Maine" during a campaign rally in Portland, Maine March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Joel Page

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A demonstrator (L) against Donald Trump exchanges insults with a Trump supporter as the protester is ejected from his campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A black demonstrator raises her fist in protest against Donald Trump as police officers approach to remove her from a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Young Muslims protest Donald Trump before being escorted out during a campaign rally in the Kansas Republican Caucus at the Century II Convention and Entertainment Center in Wichita, Kansas March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
A protester (front on R) is escorted out of a Donald Trump campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A man reads the U.S. Constitution during an anti-Donald Trump, pro-immigration protest outside the Plaza Hotel, where Donald Trump spoke, in Manhattan, New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A group of protesters stand and yell as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Demonstrators stand outside of Trump Towers to protest Donald Trump's candidacy for president in New York September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
People take part in an anti-Donald Trump, pro-immigration protest outside the Plaza Hotel, where Donald Trump spoke, in Manhattan, New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Protesters hold hands in the air as they yell at Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A protester holds up a sign referring to the KKK in the midst of Donald Trump's campaign rally in New Orleans, Louisiana March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Layne Murdoch Jr.

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
A protester rips a sign for Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
A protester holds a sign outside the hotel where Donald Trump was scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Portland, Maine March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Joel Page

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A protester in the stands at a rally for Donald Trump in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
