Protesting Trump

Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
FRESNO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016

A flavored ice bar flies through the air before striking a woman (background) leaving a rally for Donald Trump in Fresno, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
ALBUQUERQUE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

A protester disrupts a rally with Donald Trump and his supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
ALBUQUERQUE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

Protesters picket outside the event site before Donald Trump begins a rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016

People march with an inflatable effigy of Donald Trump during an immigrant rights May Day rally in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
Bridgeport, United States
Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016

A group of Donald Trump rally attendees walk past anti-Trump protesters following a campaign rally for Donald Trump at The Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport, Connecticut. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
ALBUQUERQUE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

Donald Trump watches as police remove a protester as he holds a rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
BUFFALO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016

A protester is removed as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Buffalo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
LAWRENCEVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

Enid Pensack from Pennington, New Jersey and originally from England, holds a sign as she stands with demonstrators protesting against Donald Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who were holding a fundraising event in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Sara Swaty
Location
ST. LOUIS, United States
Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016

Police detain a man after a fight between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump, ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis. REUTERS/Sara Swaty

Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
BURLINGAME, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016

Carla Espinosa holds a protest sign against Donald Trump outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Photographer
Jim Young
Location
MUSCATINE, United States
Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016

A protester (front on R) is escorted out of a Donald Trump campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Frederick, United States
Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016

A protester is escorted out by police officers during a campaign event of Donald Trump in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Kamil Krzaczynski
Location
Janesville, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016

Protesters demonstrate outside a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Janesville, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
SYRACUSE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016

A protester disrupts Donald Trump's campaign rally in Syracuse, New York April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Jim Young
Location
WEST ALLIS, United States
Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016

A protester is escorted out of a Donald Trump campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young

Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
BURLINGAME, United States
Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016

Protesters push over a barricade as they demonstrate against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump was speaking at the California GOP convention in Burlingame. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Photographer
William Philpott
Location
DAYTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016

Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott

Photographer
Joel Page
Location
PORTLAND, United States
Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016

Donald Trump smiles as protesters hold up a sign reading "No Place for Hate in Maine" during a campaign rally in Portland, Maine. REUTERS/Joel Page

Photographer
Jonathan Drake
Location
FAYETTEVILLE, United States
Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016

A demonstrator (L) against Donald Trump exchanges insults with a Trump supporter as the protester is ejected from his campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

