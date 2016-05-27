Protesting Trump
A flavored ice bar flies through the air before striking a woman (background) leaving a rally for Donald Trump in Fresno, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A protester disrupts a rally with Donald Trump and his supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters picket outside the event site before Donald Trump begins a rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People march with an inflatable effigy of Donald Trump during an immigrant rights May Day rally in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A group of Donald Trump rally attendees walk past anti-Trump protesters following a campaign rally for Donald Trump at The Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport, Connecticut. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Donald Trump watches as police remove a protester as he holds a rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A protester is removed as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Buffalo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Enid Pensack from Pennington, New Jersey and originally from England, holds a sign as she stands with demonstrators protesting against Donald Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who were holding a fundraising event in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Police detain a man after a fight between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump, ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis. REUTERS/Sara Swaty
Carla Espinosa holds a protest sign against Donald Trump outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A protester (front on R) is escorted out of a Donald Trump campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
A protester is escorted out by police officers during a campaign event of Donald Trump in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters demonstrate outside a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Janesville, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
A protester disrupts Donald Trump's campaign rally in Syracuse, New York April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester is escorted out of a Donald Trump campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young
Protesters push over a barricade as they demonstrate against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump was speaking at the California GOP convention in Burlingame. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott
Donald Trump smiles as protesters hold up a sign reading "No Place for Hate in Maine" during a campaign rally in Portland, Maine. REUTERS/Joel Page
A demonstrator (L) against Donald Trump exchanges insults with a Trump supporter as the protester is ejected from his campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake