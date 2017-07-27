Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jul 27, 2017 | 1:45am BST

Protesting Trump's military transgender ban

A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump attends a protest against Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump attends a protest against Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military,...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump attends a protest against Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 12
Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 12
People protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
People protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 12
Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 12
A participant cries during a protest against President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A participant cries during a protest against President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York....more

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A participant cries during a protest against President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 12
Crowds of people seen protesting President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Crowds of people seen protesting President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Crowds of people seen protesting President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 12
A rainbow flag flies as people protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A rainbow flag flies as people protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A rainbow flag flies as people protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 12
Crowds of people protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Crowds of people protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Crowds of people protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 12
People rally during a news conference at the Capitol condemning the new ban on transgendered servicemembers in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People rally during a news conference at the Capitol condemning the new ban on transgendered servicemembers in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
People rally during a news conference at the Capitol condemning the new ban on transgendered servicemembers in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
9 / 12
A participant cries during a protest against President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A participant cries during a protest against President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York....more

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A participant cries during a protest against President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 12
People protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
People protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 12
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference at the Capitol condemning the new ban on transgendered servicemembers in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference at the Capitol condemning the new ban on transgendered servicemembers in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference at the Capitol condemning the new ban on transgendered servicemembers in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Next Slideshows

Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Firefighters evacuate thousands after a wildfire breaks out on France's Riviera coast overnight.

26 Jul 2017
Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim

Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim

Mourners bid farewell during the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos, the youngest victim of the bombing at Manchester Arena.

26 Jul 2017
Stocking up before Venezuela's strike

Stocking up before Venezuela's strike

Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, after Venezuela's opposition called for a two-day strike.

26 Jul 2017
Going hungry in Yemen

Going hungry in Yemen

Millions are malnourished in Yemen where famine looms, the United Nations says, as a two-year war has led to a collapse in the economy and health system.

25 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

National strike in Venezuela

National strike in Venezuela

Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.

Hamas 'summer camp'

Hamas 'summer camp'

Hamas stages military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens

Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens

Thousands of Muslim worshippers surged into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and at least 113 were hurt in scuffles with police after Israel lifted security measures imposed at the sacred site in the face of days of violent protests.

Jeff Bezos now world's richest person

Jeff Bezos now world's richest person

Amazon's Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates to become the world's richest person.

Chinese opera revisits Long March

Chinese opera revisits Long March

An opera telling the story of the Red Army's long march in 1935, will have its premiere soon as China marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast