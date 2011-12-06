Edition:
Protests against Putin

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Russian police detain a participant during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Russian police detain a participant during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Russian Interior Ministry troops detain participants during a rally organised on social networks against the results of parliamentary election in St. Petersburg December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Participants hold placards during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. Placard reads "I went to the elections but i didn't vote for United Russia" (L) and "Groundhog day" (R). REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Participants hold placards during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. Placards read "Putin in prison" (L) and "Begone United Russia, return our unfair elections". REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Russian police detain a participant during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Opposition leader Boris Nemtsov speaks during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

A member of Russia's Communist party shouts slogans during a meeting in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Anarchists burn flares and hold a banner during a protest after voting closed in Russia's parliamentary election in central Moscow, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Russian Interior Ministry troops look on during a rally organised on social networks against the results of parliamentary election in St. Petersburg December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Russian police line up against participants during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Participants shout and play musical instruments during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Participants blow whistles and shout during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Russian police line up during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Anarchists shout and hold a banner during a protest after voting closed in Russia's parliamentary election in central Moscow, December 4, 2011. The banner reads, "We were screwed". REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

