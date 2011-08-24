Protests erupt across India
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare waves an Indian national flag amid fumes emitted from fumigation work carried out by a health worker, at Ramlila grounds where Hazare is fasting, in New Delhi, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare waves an Indian national flag amid fumes emitted from fumigation work carried out by a health worker, at Ramlila grounds where Hazare is fasting, in New Delhi, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shout slogans as they wave Indian national flags on the eighth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shout slogans as they wave Indian national flags on the eighth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shouts anti-government slogans while blocking a police vehicle (background) carrying Hazare after he was arrested by police in New Delhi, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shouts anti-government slogans while blocking a police vehicle (background) carrying Hazare after he was arrested by police in New Delhi, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare, surrounded by his supporters, prays at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare, surrounded by his supporters, prays at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Activists from Communist Party of India (CPI) and supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare burn an effigy representing the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government during a protest in support of Hazare and against corruption, in the southern Indian city Hyderabad, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Activists from Communist Party of India (CPI) and supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare burn an effigy representing the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government during a protest in support of Hazare and against corruption, in the southern Indian city Hyderabad, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare listens to a speaker on the eighth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare listens to a speaker on the eighth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A worker stitches Gandhi caps with the words "I am Anna" at a factory in the old quarters of Delhi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A worker stitches Gandhi caps with the words "I am Anna" at a factory in the old quarters of Delhi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Boys, their faces marked in support of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare, take part in an anti-government protest rally against corruption in New Delhi, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Boys, their faces marked in support of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare, take part in an anti-government protest rally against corruption in New Delhi, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man uses an iPad to shoot video of supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare during an anti-government rally in Mumbai, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man uses an iPad to shoot video of supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare during an anti-government rally in Mumbai, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare raises his hand as India's national flag flutters in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on the sixth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare raises his hand as India's national flag flutters in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on the sixth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare wearing t-shirt with portrait of Mahatma Gandhi participates in a protest rally against corruption in Mumbai, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare wearing t-shirt with portrait of Mahatma Gandhi participates in a protest rally against corruption in Mumbai, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare sits on a chair at the Ramlila grounds where Hazare is conducting his fast in New Delhi, August 21, 2011 REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare sits on a chair at the Ramlila grounds where Hazare is conducting his fast in New Delhi, August 21, 2011 REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare waves the national flag on the eighth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare waves the national flag on the eighth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare block the vehicle carrying Hazare after he was arrested by police in New Delhi, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare block the vehicle carrying Hazare after he was arrested by police in New Delhi, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shout anti-government slogans from a police vehicle after being detained from a protest rally against corruption in New Delhi, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur
Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shout anti-government slogans from a police vehicle after being detained from a protest rally against corruption in New Delhi, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare wears a symbolic lock around his mouth while taking part in an anti-government rally against corruption in New Delhi, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare wears a symbolic lock around his mouth while taking part in an anti-government rally against corruption in New Delhi, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare stands amid fallen tents after a heavy downpour on the eighth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare stands amid fallen tents after a heavy downpour on the eighth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shouts anti-government slogans as he waits for Hazare to leave Tihar jail in New Delhi, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shouts anti-government slogans as he waits for Hazare to leave Tihar jail in New Delhi, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare sign a banner with a portrait of Hazare outside the Tihar jail in New Delhi, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare sign a banner with a portrait of Hazare outside the Tihar jail in New Delhi, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shout slogans as they wave Indian national flags on the seventh day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shout slogans as they wave Indian national flags on the seventh day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi