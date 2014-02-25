Edition:
Protests flare in Venezuela

<p>Motorcyclists supporting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro ride on the main highway during a rally for peace in Caracas February 24, 2014. Anti-government demonstrators set up barricades and started fires in Venezuela's capital despite calls from within the opposition to rein in protests in which at least 12 people have died in the OPEC nation. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins</p>

<p>A motorcyclist supporting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes part in a rally for peace in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Motorcyclist attends a rally by Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as a motorcyclist speaks during a rally in Caracas February 24, 2014.REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>A protester throws stones at a motorcycle after the rider tried to past a barricade in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello</p>

<p>A woman walks past a burning barricade in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Motorcyclists supporting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro ride on the main highway during a rally for peace in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Motorcyclist remove a barricade set up by students in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Motorcyclist clash with students blocking a street in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>A man walks past a burning barricade in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>People walk among barricades at the wealthy neighborhood of Padros del Este in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins</p>

<p>People set up a barricade at the wealthy neighborhood of Padros del Este in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins</p>

<p>A man sits at a barricade at the wealthy neighborhood of Padros del Este in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins</p>

<p>A woman walks past a burning barricade at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins</p>

<p>Anti-government demonstrators run from tear gas during clashes with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins</p>

<p>Anti-government demonstrators run from tear gas during clashes with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins</p>

<p>Riot police take position during a clash with anti-government demonstrators at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins</p>

<p>Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. The graffiti reads: "Maduro we are going for you". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins</p>

<p>Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins</p>

