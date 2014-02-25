Protests flare in Venezuela
Motorcyclists supporting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro ride on the main highway during a rally for peace in Caracas February 24, 2014. Anti-government demonstrators set up barricades and started fires in Venezuela's capital despite calls from...more
A motorcyclist supporting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes part in a rally for peace in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Motorcyclist attends a rally by Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as a motorcyclist speaks during a rally in Caracas February 24, 2014.REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A protester throws stones at a motorcycle after the rider tried to past a barricade in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman walks past a burning barricade in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Motorcyclists supporting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro ride on the main highway during a rally for peace in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Motorcyclist remove a barricade set up by students in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Motorcyclist clash with students blocking a street in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A man walks past a burning barricade in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
People walk among barricades at the wealthy neighborhood of Padros del Este in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins
People set up a barricade at the wealthy neighborhood of Padros del Este in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins
A man sits at a barricade at the wealthy neighborhood of Padros del Este in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins
A woman walks past a burning barricade at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins
Anti-government demonstrators run from tear gas during clashes with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins
Anti-government demonstrators run from tear gas during clashes with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins
Riot police take position during a clash with anti-government demonstrators at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. The graffiti reads: "Maduro we are going for you". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins
