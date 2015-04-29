Protests in Baltimore
Men shout "Freddie G" as they protest against the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Members of the community hold hands in front of police officers in riot gear outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Members of the community hold back a man (obscured by woman in white) who attempted to go after police officers after items were thrown and pepper spray was used outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A demonstrator stands in front of the police line on the corner of W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, a day after it was looted and set ablaze in protest for the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray who died in police custody in...more
A young girl stands with a group of peaceful demonstrators outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A man holds placards while protesters gather to support Baltimore's protests against police brutality following the April 19 death of Freddie Gray in police custody, during a rally in New York April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Members of the community lie down in the street, forcing a police armored vehicle to reverse back down the street in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Members of the community try to force a police armored vehicle to reverse back down the street, near the site of a burned and looted CVS pharmacy, in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
National Guard troops stand watch along E. Pratt St. in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A demonstrator is silhouetted as he holds his fist in the air in front of the police line on the corner of W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, a day after it was looted and set ablaze in protest for the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray...more
Demonstrators pretend to be arrested in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. Gray, 27, was arrested on April 12 and died on...more
Captain Erik Pecha of the Baltimore Police Department chats with a young demonstrator in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station during a protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23,...more
Angela Hazel (C) reacts near City Hall during a protest against the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. Hazel said "I lost my child to the streets, too. My only child...". REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Demonstrators gather in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Demonstrators gather in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Members of the Baltimore Police Department stand behind barriers outside of the Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Demonstrators gather in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Demonstrators take to the streets of downtown after a protest in front of City Hall against the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A demonstrator holds a newspaper in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station during a protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A demonstrator pretends to be arrested in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Demonstrators protest outside of the Baltimore Police Department's Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Demonstrators protest outside of the Baltimore Police Department's Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Members of the Baltimore Police Department stand behind barriers outside of the Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
A demonstrator holds a sign in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station during a protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Demonstrators gather in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Demonstrators gather in front of City Hall to protest against the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Jeff Johnson delivers a speech in front of City Hall during a protest against the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A demonstrator holds a sign in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Demonstrators protest outside of the Baltimore Police Department's Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Demonstrators protest outside of the Baltimore Police Department's Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
