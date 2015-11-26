Protests in Chicago
Protestors, including Lamon Reccord, 16, confront police during a demonstration in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Protesters demonstrate in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Protestors demonstrate in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
A protester demonstrates in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Protestors, including Dontreal Widow (L), demonstrate in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Protesters confront police officers during a demonstration in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, Illinois, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Police officers order protesters to move back during a demonstration in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, Illinois, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Protesters link arms to block an intersection during a demonstration in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, Illinois, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
A protester is detained by police during a protest in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, Illinois, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Protesters demonstrate in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Protestors, including Quovadis Green (L), confront police during a demonstration in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Protesters confront police while demonstrating in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Demonstrators block the street during protests in Chicago following the release of a police video of the 2014 shooting of a black teenager, Laquan McDonald, by a white policeman, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A demonstrator confronts police officers during protests in Chicago, November 24, 2015, reacting to the release of a police video of the 2014 shooting of a black teenager Laquan McDonald, by a white policeman, Jason Van Dyke. REUTERS/Jim Young
Protesters confront police officers during a demonstration after the release of a video showing the shooting of Laquan McDonald, in Chicago, Illinois November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Protesters confront police officers during a demonstration after the release of a video showing the shooting of Laquan McDonald, in Chicago, Illinois November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
A woman greets protesters out of a car window during a protest after the release of a video showing the shooting of Laquan McDonald, in Chicago, Illinois, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Protesters hold up signs and chant slogans as they march down State Street in Chicago, Illinois November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Frank Polich
A demonstrator scuffles with a police officer after protests broke out in Chicago, Illinois, November 24, 2015, in reaction to the release of a police video of the 2014 shooting of a black teenager Laquan McDonald, by a white policeman, Jason Van...more
A protester chants a derogatory slogan towards Chicago policemen as protesters march down State Street in Chicago, Illinois November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Frank Polich
Demonstrators chant as the walk the streets during protests in Chicago, Illinois November 24, 2015 reacting to the release of a police video of the 2014 shooting of a black teenager, Laquan McDonald, by a white policeman, Jason Van Dyke. REUTERS/Jim...more
Demonstrators hold signs bearing the name of Laquan McDonald during protests in Chicago, Illinois November 24, 2015 reacting to the release of a police video of the 2014 shooting of a black teenager, Laquan McDonald, by a white policeman, Jason Van...more
Demonstrators hold hadns to block an intersection while a line of police keeps watch during protests in Chicago, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A demonstrator chants as he marches through the streets during protests in Chicago, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Laquan McDonald walks on a road before he was shot 16 times by police officer Jason Van Dyke in Chicago, in this still image taken from a police vehicle dash camera video shot on October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chicago Police Department
Demonstrators walk throug the streets during protests in Chicago, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A demonstrator faces a line of police in front of the Chicago Police Department during protests in Chicago, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A demonstrator chants as he marches through the streets during protests in Chicago, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Demonstrators listen to speakers during protests in Chicago, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A wreath with the words "Rest In Peace Laquan McDonald" stands at the site where the 17-year-old McDonald was shot 16 times and killed by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, on the west side of Chicago, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Frank Polich
Next Slideshows
Putin, commander-in-chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin flexes his military muscle.
Fleeing Iran
On their path through Europe, Iranian migrants have been blocked at the border between Greece and Macedonia.
The rise of ISIS
A visual chronology of the rise of Islamic State.
A Syrian refugee in New Jersey
Sandy Khabbazeh carves out a new life in New Jersey after fleeing Aleppo last September.
MORE IN PICTURES
London Marathon
Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.