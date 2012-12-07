Edition:
Protests in Egypt

Friday, December 07, 2012

An injured protester who has been detained, eats with his hands bound, in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, December 07, 2012

An injured protester who has been detained, eats with his hands bound, in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, December 07, 2012

Protesters chant slogans against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi in front of a barbed wire barricade guarded by a tank outside the presidential palace in Cairo December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, December 07, 2012

Protesters chant slogans against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi in front of a barbed wire barricade guarded by a tank outside the presidential palace in Cairo December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, December 07, 2012

Paramedics help injured anti-Mursi protesters, who according to supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood have been detained by supporters of the brotherhood during clashes between supporters and opponents of Mursi, outside the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, December 07, 2012

Paramedics help injured anti-Mursi protesters, who according to supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood have been detained by supporters of the brotherhood during clashes between supporters and opponents of Mursi, outside the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, December 07, 2012

Anti-Mursi protesters throw stones and shine laser pointers at supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi outside the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

Anti-Mursi protesters throw stones and shine laser pointers at supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi outside the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

A riot police officer reacts after a fellow officer is injured during clashes between supporters and opponents of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi, near the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

A riot police officer reacts after a fellow officer is injured during clashes between supporters and opponents of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi, near the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi run after stones and molotov cocktails are thrown by anti-Mursi protesters during clashes near the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi run after stones and molotov cocktails are thrown by anti-Mursi protesters during clashes near the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi throw molotov cocktails and stones at anti-Mursi protesters outside the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi throw molotov cocktails and stones at anti-Mursi protesters outside the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

An anti-Mursi protester shouts during a protest against the president outside the presidential palace in Cairo December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, December 07, 2012

An anti-Mursi protester shouts during a protest against the president outside the presidential palace in Cairo December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, December 07, 2012

Muslim Brotherhood supporters of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi fight with an anti-Mursi protester during clashes outside the presidential palace in Cairo December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, December 07, 2012

Muslim Brotherhood supporters of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi fight with an anti-Mursi protester during clashes outside the presidential palace in Cairo December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, December 07, 2012

A man walks in front of a mural of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

A man walks in front of a mural of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

Anti-Mursi protesters shout slogans during a protest in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

Anti-Mursi protesters shout slogans during a protest in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

An anti-Mursi protester attempts to pick up a tear gas canister thrown by riot police during clashes in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

An anti-Mursi protester attempts to pick up a tear gas canister thrown by riot police during clashes in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans as riot police form a line in front of the Supreme Constitutional Court in Maadi, south of Cairo, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans as riot police form a line in front of the Supreme Constitutional Court in Maadi, south of Cairo, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

A supporter (L) of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi confronts Hend Mokhtar, a journalist of Al-Youm Al-Sabea, whom the crowd does not want covering their rally in front of the Supreme Constitutional Court in Maadi, south of Cairo, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

A supporter (L) of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi confronts Hend Mokhtar, a journalist of Al-Youm Al-Sabea, whom the crowd does not want covering their rally in front of the Supreme Constitutional Court in Maadi, south of Cairo, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi pray during a rally in the vicinity of Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, December 07, 2012

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi pray during a rally in the vicinity of Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, December 07, 2012

People stand near graffiti depicting a Smiley on a concrete road block built by Egyptian armed forces, as police vehicles are parked nearby, in Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, December 07, 2012

People stand near graffiti depicting a Smiley on a concrete road block built by Egyptian armed forces, as police vehicles are parked nearby, in Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, December 07, 2012

Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

A protester dances in front of riot police along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

A protester dances in front of riot police along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 07, 2012

An anti-Mursi protester holds up an Egyptian flag amongst others throwing stones during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 07, 2012

An anti-Mursi protester holds up an Egyptian flag amongst others throwing stones during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 07, 2012

A general view of anti-Mursi protesters gathering at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, December 07, 2012

A general view of anti-Mursi protesters gathering at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, December 07, 2012

Anti-Mursi protesters throw stones during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 07, 2012

Anti-Mursi protesters throw stones during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 07, 2012

Anti-Mursi protesters gather at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 07, 2012

Anti-Mursi protesters gather at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 07, 2012

Protesters hide from police during clashes near Tahrir Square in Cairo, as anti-Mursi protesters start to gather in the square, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, December 07, 2012

Protesters hide from police during clashes near Tahrir Square in Cairo, as anti-Mursi protesters start to gather in the square, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, December 07, 2012

Anti-Mursi protesters carry a man affected by tear gas during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 07, 2012

Anti-Mursi protesters carry a man affected by tear gas during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 07, 2012

Anti-Mursi protesters take part in clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 07, 2012

Anti-Mursi protesters take part in clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 07, 2012

Anti-Mursi protesters try to carry a man affected by tear gas during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 07, 2012

Anti-Mursi protesters try to carry a man affected by tear gas during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 07, 2012

A boy jumps as he throws stone during clashes with riot police at Tahrir square in Cairo, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 07, 2012

A boy jumps as he throws stone during clashes with riot police at Tahrir square in Cairo, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 07, 2012

An anti-Mursi protester runs to throw a tear gas canister back during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, December 07, 2012

An anti-Mursi protester runs to throw a tear gas canister back during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, December 07, 2012

Mourners attend the funeral of youth activist Gaber Salah, also known as Gika, at Tahrir in Cairo, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 07, 2012

Mourners attend the funeral of youth activist Gaber Salah, also known as Gika, at Tahrir in Cairo, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 07, 2012

A protester kneels during clashes in Cairo, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, December 07, 2012

A protester kneels during clashes in Cairo, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, December 07, 2012

A protester cheers as items ransacked from an office of the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party burn in Alexandria, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, December 07, 2012

A protester cheers as items ransacked from an office of the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party burn in Alexandria, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, December 07, 2012

Protesters run from the riot police during clashes at Tahrir square in Cairo, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, December 07, 2012

Protesters run from the riot police during clashes at Tahrir square in Cairo, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, December 07, 2012

A protester carries an injured fellow protester during clashes with the police at Tahrir square in Cairo, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, December 07, 2012

A protester carries an injured fellow protester during clashes with the police at Tahrir square in Cairo, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, December 07, 2012

A protester passes out due to the tear gas fired by the riot police in Cairo, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, December 07, 2012

A protester passes out due to the tear gas fired by the riot police in Cairo, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, December 07, 2012

A protester wearing a mask is pictured during the clashes with riot police at Tahrir square in Cairo, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 07, 2012

A protester wearing a mask is pictured during the clashes with riot police at Tahrir square in Cairo, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Protests in Egypt

