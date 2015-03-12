Edition:
Pictures | Thu Mar 12, 2015 | 6:27pm GMT

Protests in Ferguson

Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police officers gather outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police officers respond after two officers were hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police stand guard moments after gun shots were fired outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, early March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police officers view a helmet lying on the grass outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police photo collected at the scene from the St. Louis County Police Crime Scene Unit shows a police helmet where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/St. Louis County Police

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Protesters block a police vehicle from entering the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court parking lot in Ferguson Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police arrests a protestor outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police photo collected at the scene from the St. Louis County Police Crime Scene Unit shows a police helmet and a baton where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/St. Louis County Police

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A protester chants in front of a flag which reads, "Racism lives here", outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Protesters write slogans in chalk outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Protesters sit outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A protester confronts a police officer outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Protesters hang up a flag which reads, "Racism lives here", above a depiction of St. Louis, Missouri, outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
