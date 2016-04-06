Protests in France
Tear gas fills the air as masked and hooded demonstrators put their hands in the air as they are surrounded by French police and gendarmes at the end of a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French gendarmes use tear gas during clashes with youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Lille. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French CRS riot police face off with French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Youths take cover from tear gas grenades behind a mattress during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Masked and hooded youths enter a bank after breaking a door as elsewhere French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French highschool and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Demonstrators react near burning garbage bins as French high school and university students take part in a demonstration against the labour reform bill proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French highschool and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. The slogan reads " We have a leftist party who deserves to be punched". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A French student holds a Communist Party flag during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French high school and university students take part in a demonstration against the labour reform bill proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French riot police stand together during a demonstration by highschool and university students against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police tries to extinguish a burning car during a demonstration by French high school and university students against the labour reform bill proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French CGT labour union workers hold safety flares as they stand on the statue of the Place de la Nation during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French CRS riot police use tear gas against French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A hooded demonstrator walks near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French high school and university students face off with French CRS riot police during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. ...more
A masked and hooded youth kicks and breaks a glass door at a bank as elsewhere French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A demonstrator wears a mask depicting French President Francois Hollande during a demonstration by French high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A French policeman in riot gear holds a flashball gun as French high school and university students take part in a demonstration against the labour reform bill proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Tourists look at a sign announcing the closure of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Masked demonstrators gather near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A sporting good store is seen after it was attacked by masked and hooded youths during a demonstration by high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French labour union workers and students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Clouds of tear gas fill the air as demonstrators attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police in riot gear advance during clashes with youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Lyon. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French gendarmes in riot gear form a line near burning garbage bins as French high school and university students take part in a demonstration against the labour reform bill proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Next Slideshows
Bullfight in Seville
Scenes from The Maestranza bullring in southern Spain.
How to build a bomb
FBI agents host a demonstration to educate bomb technicians, first responders, and the chemical industry on the potential uses of common industrial and...
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has entered a more active phase.
Ciao kitties
Cat fanciers fawn over their felines at the Mediterranean Winner show in Rome.
MORE IN PICTURES
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.