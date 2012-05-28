Edition:
Protests in Nepal

Monday, May 28, 2012

A police officer lies unconscious on the ground after getting hit by a stone during clashes with members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society, who were trying to enter a restricted area while protesting against federalism, as the midnight deadline of the nation's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

A police officer lies unconscious on the ground after getting hit by a stone during clashes with members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society, who were trying to enter a restricted area while protesting against federalism, as the midnight deadline of the nation's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society clash with police officers as they try to enter a restricted area while protesting against federalism, as the midnight deadline of the nation's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society clash with police officers as they try to enter a restricted area while protesting against federalism, as the midnight deadline of the nation's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

An injured protester holds his head during clashes between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

An injured protester holds his head during clashes between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Riot police charge towards protesters to control a clash between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Riot police charge towards protesters to control a clash between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

A man injured in a clash with the riot police holds his bleeding head during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN), in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

A man injured in a clash with the riot police holds his bleeding head during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN), in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

A riot police officer stands in front of barricades as members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society try to enter a restricted area while marching towards the constitution assembly building to protest against federalism in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

A riot police officer stands in front of barricades as members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society try to enter a restricted area while marching towards the constitution assembly building to protest against federalism in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Students affiliated with the Nepal Student Union, a student wing of the Nepali Congress Party, burn an effigy of Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai during a protest to demand the immediate resignation of the prime minister in Kathmandu May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Students affiliated with the Nepal Student Union, a student wing of the Nepali Congress Party, burn an effigy of Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai during a protest to demand the immediate resignation of the prime minister in Kathmandu May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Customers buy goods behind the half-open shutter of a grocery shop during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Customers buy goods behind the half-open shutter of a grocery shop during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society protest near the constitution assembly building against federalism, as the midnight deadline of the nation's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society protest near the constitution assembly building against federalism, as the midnight deadline of the nation's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Protesters use a drainage pipe to obstruct the road during a three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Protesters use a drainage pipe to obstruct the road during a three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

A motorcycle owned by one of the local journalist burns after being set on fire by protesters during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN), in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

A motorcycle owned by one of the local journalist burns after being set on fire by protesters during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN), in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Protesters listen to their leader at a rally during the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Lalitpur May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Protesters listen to their leader at a rally during the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Lalitpur May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

A child stands in a bicycle basket as he travels through an empty road during the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

A child stands in a bicycle basket as he travels through an empty road during the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

A damaged vehicle of one of the local news channel is pictured during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN), in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

A damaged vehicle of one of the local news channel is pictured during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN), in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Riot police officers stand guard behind barricades near the Constitution Assembly building as the midnight deadline of Nepal's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Riot police officers stand guard behind barricades near the Constitution Assembly building as the midnight deadline of Nepal's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Demonstrators carrying the national flag of Nepal participate in a mass gathering organized by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) demanding for peace, social harmony and the punctual implementation of a new constitution in Kathmandu May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Demonstrators carrying the national flag of Nepal participate in a mass gathering organized by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) demanding for peace, social harmony and the punctual implementation of a new constitution in Kathmandu May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

A protester plays a traditional drum as they sing and dance on an empty road during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

A protester plays a traditional drum as they sing and dance on an empty road during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

An effigy of Nepalese Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai is pictured during a protest held by students affiliated to the Nepal Student Union, a student wing of the Nepali Congress Party, demanding the immediate resignation of the Prime minister in Kathmandu, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

An effigy of Nepalese Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai is pictured during a protest held by students affiliated to the Nepal Student Union, a student wing of the Nepali Congress Party, demanding the immediate resignation of the Prime minister in Kathmandu, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

People sit outside a closed shop during the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

People sit outside a closed shop during the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Nepalese riot police personnel stand guard behind barricades near the Constitution Assembly building, a day before the deadline to draft the new constitution which is due on May 27, in Kathmandu, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Nepalese riot police personnel stand guard behind barricades near the Constitution Assembly building, a day before the deadline to draft the new constitution which is due on May 27, in Kathmandu, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Protests in Nepal

