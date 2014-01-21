Protests in Thailand
Anti-government protesters kiss a Thai soldier after some of the Thai police personnel stationed in the Government house left the place following an agreement between the army and protesters, in Bangkok, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Anti-government protesters help a fellow protester injured in a grenade attack during a rally in Bangkok, January 17, 2014. A bomb went off as anti-government protesters marched in central Bangkok, spurring fears about rising political tension....more
Anti-government protesters help a fellow protester injured in a grenade attack during a rally in Bangkok, January 17, 2014. REUTERS
A fellow protester pours water over the hand of Prakrong Choochan, who was killed when a grenade was thrown at anti-government protesters, during a Buddhist ceremony in Bangkok January 19, 2014. Twenty-eight people were injured, seven of them...more
Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban hugs Tipyao Choochan, whose husband was killed when a grenade was thrown at protesters, in Bangkok, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Barker
People react from the balconies of a hospital as anti-government protesters march through central Bangkok, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban (C) greets anti-government protesters as he marches through central Bangkok, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A barricade set up by anti-government protesters blocks a major road in central Bangkok, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Barker
Anti-government protesters take part in a rally of cars and bikes in Bangkok, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An anti-government protester (L) gives a flower to a Thai soldier, after some of the Thai police personnel stationed in the Government house left the place following an agreement between the army and protesters, in Bangkok, January 19, 2014....more
An anti-government protester pulls a caricature of Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her brother Thaksin as he rides during a rally in central Bangkok, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An anti-government protester manages his tent after waking up in the protesters' encampment built between shopping malls in central Bangkok, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An anti-government protester waves a Thai national flag at Victory Monument in central of Bangkok, January 13, 2014. Thousands of anti-government protesters began a blockade at major intersections in Bangkok as they sought to paralyze Thailand's...more
An anti-government protester holds up a chain, used to lock the gates of the Labor Ministry on Monday, during a rally in Bangkok, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anti-government protesters monitor traffic on a street they closed to the general public in central Bangkok, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Barker
Anti-government protesters cheer as they occupy a major intersection in central Bangkok January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An anti-government protester wears a mask in national colors as he joins others blocking a road in central Bangkok January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An anti-government protester looks on from above as others march with a giant Thai national flag at the shopping district in central of Bangkok January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A woman dances in the anti-government protesters' encampment near the Democracy monument in Bangkok January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An artist prepares paintings at the Democracy Monument during a rally in central Bangkok January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Anti-government protesters march during a rally in Bangkok, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A boy holds a candle as people form a peace sign during an anti-violence campaign in central Bangkok, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People hold candles as they form a peace sign during an anti-violence campaign in central Bangkok, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Relatives and mourners lead a procession to a temple for the funeral ceremony of Narong Pitisitthi, 45, a policeman who died after being shot during the clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police, at the police hospital in Bangkok,...more
An anti-government protester uses a slingshot to throw rocks at Thai riot police as they attack the Thai-Japan youth stadium in Bangkok, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thai security personnel is seen through the shattered windshield of a destroyed police truck at the Thai-Japan youth stadium, the site of fierce clashes between anti-government protester and riot police in Bangkok, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Athit...more
An anti-government protester throws a tear gas canister towards policemen during clashes at the Thai-Japan youth stadium in Bangkok, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Riot policemen escort an anti-government protester during clashes at the Thai-Japan youth stadium in Bangkok, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anti-government protesters shout from behind a fence as thousands surround the Government House in Bangkok, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An anti-government protester runs away as riot police use a water cannon during clashes with the police the metropolitan police headquarters in Bangkok, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An amulet lies near the bullet hole on the bloody torso of a man after he was killed near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathering in Bangkok, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters flee as riot policemen use water cannon during clashes with the police the metropolitan police headquarters in Bangkok, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man is attacked by anti-government protesters near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathered in Bangkok, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An anti-government protester hides himself behind a barricade during clashes with police near the Government House in Bangkok, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A taxi is attacked by anti-government protesters near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathering in Bangkok, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
A Thai Buddhist monk puts on a gas mask as riot police use water cannon and tear gas while anti-government protesters attempt to remove barricades outside Government House in Bangkok, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Anti-government protesters take cover behind barricades as riot policemen fire teargas during clashes with police near government house in Bangkok, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A policeman reacts as his group is cornered by anti-government protesters pushing against a barricade near the Government house in Bangkok, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters march towards a police barricade near the Government house in Bangkok, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
An anti-government protester holds a sign about former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra at the Finance Ministry, which they have occupied since Monday, in Bangkok, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
