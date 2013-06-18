Edition:
Protests in Turkey

<p>Riot police fire water cannons towards protesters during clashes at Kennedy Street in central Ankara June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>Riot police fire tear gas towards protesters during clashes in Kennedy Street in central Ankara June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Riot police keep guard with their shields before they move in to disperse protesters during clashes in Kennedy street in central Ankara June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Riot policemen try to help a protester who was injured during clashes in Kennedy street in central Ankara June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Turkish police stand guard at the entrance of Gezi Park at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters shout slogans as they stand on barricades in Istanbul June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Serkan Senturk</p>

<p>Members of the media are fired upon by a water cannon during protests at Kizilay square in central Ankara, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A protester is attacked by water cannon during crowds in Kizilay square in central Ankara, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Plain clothes policemen detain an anti-government protester at Taksim square in central Istanbul June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Protesters are being sprayed by the police's water cannon during a demonstration at Kizilay square in central Ankara June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A riot policeman fires tear gas during an anti-government protest in Istanbul early June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A protester holds a Turkish flag as riot police order them to evacuate Gezi Park in central Istanbul June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Riot police walk at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>Riot police fire tear gas and a water cannon at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>Protesters are attacked by police water cannon at the entrance Gezi Park near Istanbul's Taksim square June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A protester runs through tents covered by tear gas in Gezi park in Istanbul's Taksim square June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A child suffering from tear gas inhalation is carried by a protester in the basement of Divan hotel, where protesters took shelter, next to Gezi park near Istanbul's Taksim square June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Armed policemen observe the area of Gezi Park in Istanbul's Taksim square, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Protesters light flares during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>A protester falls after being hit by a water cannon fired by riot police, as others take cover behind a makeshift shelter, during clashes at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>Protesters react after an explosion on a barricade during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim square, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Protesters run as riot police fire teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>Riot police fire tear gas canisters at protesters in Istanbul's Taksim square, June 11, 2013.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Protesters wave Turkish flags during a demonstration at Gezi park near Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>An anti-government protester waves a Turkish flag depicting the founder of modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk as thousands of protesters gather in Istanbul's Taksim square, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>People light flares as they stand on top of an overturned car, used as a barricade at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>A protester runs by a burning barricade during clashes with riot police in Istanbul's Gazi neighborhood, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A protester uses her mobile phone during a demonstration at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>Demonstrators light flares during an anti-government protest at Gundogdu square in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Emre Tazegul</p>

<p>A woman sells Turkish flags, with an image of the founder of modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk depicted on them, as anti-government protesters gather in Istanbul's Taksim square, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters gather in Istanbul's Taksim square June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>An anti-government waves a flare during a rally in Ankara June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>An anti-government protester raises a poster depicting Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan during a demonstration in central Ankara June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>People shout anti-government slogans as they gather for a demonstration at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>A young couple, who are anti-government protesters, kisses inside a damaged public bus, used as a barricade at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Protesters sing and shout slogans during a demonstration at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>A protester sleeps inside a structure, which was damaged during the recent protests, at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters try to protect themselves from a water cannon as riot police disperse them during a protest in Ankara, June 5, 2013.REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters ask for help for their wounded fellow after riot police attack them during a protest in Ankara, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>An anti-government protester shouts for help to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A Besiktas soccer fan uses his team's scarf as a mask while sitting in a damaged bus at Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>A plainclothes policeman (2nd L) detains a demonstrator as riot police use water cannons to disperse anti-government protesters in Istanbul June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>An anti-government protester holds a placard during a demonstration in Ankara late June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>A man points at an armoured police vehicle with his crutch as he tries to stop it in Ankara June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters clash with riot police in Istanbul June 3, 2013. Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan accused anti-government protesters on Monday of walking "arm-in-arm with terrorism", remarks that could further inflame public anger after three days of some of the most violent riots in decades. Hundreds of police and protesters have been injured since Friday in the riots, which began with a demonstration to halt construction in a park in an Istanbul square and grew into mass protests against what opponents call Erdogan's authoritarianism. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters demonstrate in central Ankara June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Police officers help a demonstrator during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>A riot police officer fires tear gas at protesters during a demonstration in Ankara June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>An anti-government protester holds a Turkish national flag with a portrait of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, on it during a demonstration in Ankara late June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>A man is hit by a jet of water as riot police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in central Ankara June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Riot police help a woman affected from tear gas fired during clashes with demonstrators during a protest against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in central Ankara June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>A demonstrator reacts as riot police use water cannon to disperse the crowd during a protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. The protest at Gezi Park started late on Monday after developers tore up trees but has widened into a broader demonstration against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's Islamist-rooted Justice and Development Party (AKP). REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>Riot police use tear gas to disperse the crowd during an anti-government protests at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>A Turkish riot policeman uses tear gas as people protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

