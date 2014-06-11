Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jun 11, 2014 | 2:40pm BST

Protests in Yemen over fuel shortage

Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
1 / 13
Protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages, shout slogans near the residence of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages, shout slogans near the residence of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages, shout slogans near the residence of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
2 / 13
Protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages try to stop a riot police vehicle, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages try to stop a riot police vehicle, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages try to stop a riot police vehicle, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
3 / 13
Men look at a burnt truck during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages near the house of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Men look at a burnt truck during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages near the house of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Men look at a burnt truck during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages near the house of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
4 / 13
Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
5 / 13
Men look at a burnt truck during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages near the house of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Men look at a burnt truck during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages near the house of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Men look at a burnt truck during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages near the house of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
6 / 13
Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against against Yemen's fuel shortages near the house of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against against Yemen's fuel shortages near the house of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against against Yemen's fuel shortages near the house of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
7 / 13
Protesters seek cover as police fire tear gas and open fire into the air to disperse them during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages, near the house of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Protesters seek cover as police fire tear gas and open fire into the air to disperse them during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages, near the house of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Protesters seek cover as police fire tear gas and open fire into the air to disperse them during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages, near the house of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
8 / 13
A man cycles past tires set alight by protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man cycles past tires set alight by protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
A man cycles past tires set alight by protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
9 / 13
Protesters climb a fence as a riot police vehicle chases them during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Protesters climb a fence as a riot police vehicle chases them during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Protesters climb a fence as a riot police vehicle chases them during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
10 / 13
Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
11 / 13
Police troopers open fire into the air to disperse protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages, near the residence of Yemen's President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Police troopers open fire into the air to disperse protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages, near the residence of Yemen's President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Police troopers open fire into the air to disperse protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages, near the residence of Yemen's President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
12 / 13
Protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages shout slogans in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages shout slogans in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages shout slogans in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Karachi airport attacked

Karachi airport attacked

Next Slideshows

Karachi airport attacked

Karachi airport attacked

Gunmen attack one of Pakistan's biggest airports.

10 Jun 2014
White House woops

White House woops

UConn women's basketball team star Stefanie Dolson falls off the stage at the White House.

09 Jun 2014
Battle for east Ukraine

Battle for east Ukraine

Our latest images from the standoff in eastern Ukraine.

09 Jun 2014
World Cup metro strike

World Cup metro strike

Sao Paulo's metro workers vote to stay off work even after a court declared the strike illegal, complicating preparations for the World Cup opening.

09 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Russia's kid cadets

Russia's kid cadets

Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Helping amputee animals walk again

Helping amputee animals walk again

From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures